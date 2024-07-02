Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday expressed concern over the political situation in France, where Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally came out well ahead in a first-round vote of national snap elections.

The comments mark the first time Scholz, a Social Democrat, has expressed a clear political preference with regard to France.

Germany and France form the backbone of the European Union and a political change in either country could shift the balance in the entire bloc.

Germany itself is seeing rising support for the far-right Alternative for Deutschland, which currently score second in opinion polls, although national elections are not due until autumn next year.

July 7 will see the second round of France’s parliamentary election.

– Scholz described the situation in France as “depressing”.

– “In any case, I am keeping my fingers crossed that the French, whom I love and appreciate so much, the country that means so much to me, will succeed in preventing a government led by a right-wing populist party from being formed,” Scholz said.

