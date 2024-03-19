Germany to order new JASSM-ER cruise missiles from US, says Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government has started the ordering process for JASSM-ER cruise missiles from the United States in a package that could have a total price of more than 8 billion euros ($8.67 billion), German daily Bild reported on Tuesday.

Without citing its sources, Bild said the purchase could replace existing Taurus missiles and comes after the German government in 2022 expressed an interest to the US government in purchasing F-35 jets and missiles associated with it

An official purchase agreement is expected in autumn 2024, wrote Bild.

Noone was immediately available at the defence ministry to comment on the report.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)