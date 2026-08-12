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Federer loses billionaire status as On shoes share price slumps

According to Forbes, Federer loses his billionaire status following a slump in his share price
According to Forbes, Federer loses his billionaire status following a slump in his share price Keystone-SDA

According to US business magazine Forbes, former Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is no longer a billionaire, following a slump in the share price of the Swiss sports footwear manufacturer On.

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Federer loses billionaire status as On shoes share price slumps
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Forbes estimates that Federer’s net worth fell to around US$949 million after shares plunged in the Swiss company in which he holds a stake.

+ What does ‘Made in Switzerland’ mean exactly?

On shares had at times fallen by around 19% on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. This was triggered by the company’s quarterly results. Although On saw a significant increase in turnover, it still fell short of market expectations.

Forbes estimates Federer’s stake in On at around 2.5% to 3%. The Basel-born former tennis ace joined the company as an investor and partner in 2019.

Forbes first ranked Federer as a billionaire in 2025. In addition to his stake in On, his long-standing sponsorship deals with brands including Uniqlo, Rolex, Lindt and Mercedes-Benz contributed to his fortune.

During his tennis career, Federer also earned more than $130 million in prize money.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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