Nestlé to close Hungarian factory at end of year

Nestlé is to close a factory in Hungary at the end of the year Keystone-SDA

Swiss food manufacturer Nestlé plans to close a Hungarian factory specialising in the production of hollow chocolate figures, such as those sold at Christmas or Easter.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nestlé fermera une usine en Hongrie à la fin de l’année Original Read more: Nestlé fermera une usine en Hongrie à la fin de l’année

This type of confectionery, which is also sold in Switzerland, will in future be manufactured by an independent producer.

“In July 2026, Nestlé Hungária informed the staff representative bodies that it would cease production at its Diósgyőr site in December 2026”, a spokesperson for the Vevey-based giant told the AWP news agency, confirming press reports from Hungary.

+ New Nestlé boss plots strategic overhaul to reignite growth

“The factory currently produces only hollow chocolate figurines, which are sold in many countries around the world,” he added. “This decision is driven by the decline in demand for seasonal confectionery products observed in recent years, which has led to a significant drop in activity at the Diósgyor site,” located in the north-east of the country.

Nestlé states that this production unit accounts for less than 3% of Nestlé Hungária’s turnover and 0.4% of its production volume in the country. According to its website, 220 employees manufacture products that are then sold in 20 countries.

The food giant states that negotiations “regarding the sale of the site and the continuation of its operations” are “at an advanced stage”. It adds that it wishes to “preserve as many jobs as possible”.

The company intends to continue offering consumers hollow chocolate figurines, particularly in Switzerland. “In future, these will be manufactured by a producer independent of Nestlé, in accordance with the company’s strict quality requirements.”

The multinational’s other factories in Hungary – such as Szerencs, which manufactures and bottles powdered drinks such as Nesquik and Nescafé, and Bük, where pet food is produced – “are continuing to expand.”

More

More Global trade Nestlé investing CHF520m in Italian animal feed plant This content was published on Nestlé expanding pet food business with CHF520 million investment in factory in northern Italy. Read more: Nestlé investing CHF520m in Italian animal feed plant

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories