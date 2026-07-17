The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Global trade

Swiss energy provider invests in Finnish company

Romande Energie is investing outside Switzerland for the first time
Romande Energie is investing outside Switzerland for the first time Keystone-SDA

Swiss energy firm Romande Energie has acquired a minority stake in the Finnish company Hyperion Robotics for an undisclosed sum.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss energy provider invests in Finnish company
Listening: Swiss energy provider invests in Finnish company
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“This investment marks the seventh in Romande Energie’s corporate venture capital portfolio and the first to be made outside Switzerland,” a spokesperson for the Morges-based group told the AWP news agency on Friday.

This arm of the company “can invest up to one million francs in Swiss and European start-ups active in the energy sector,” she added, in order to strengthen Romande Energie’s capacity for innovation. “This approach enables us to keep a close eye on new technologies, as well as new business models.”

Hyperion Robotics, founded in 2020 and based in Espoo, north-west of Helsinki, utilises 3D printing, robotics and physical artificial intelligence (AI) to produce reinforced concrete structures for electricity grids and data centres, reducing “emissions by up to 70%” compared with traditional construction methods.

Romande Energie states, regarding the investments made, that “in the long term, once these solutions have reached a sufficient level of maturity, they will be able to be used by the group’s business units”.

As for Hyperion Robotics, “at this stage, it is still too early to comment on potential synergies”. The Nordic start-up “must first continue its development in Finland and the United Kingdom before tackling new markets. Future collaborations are possible, but it is too early to look any further ahead”, added the spokesperson.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR