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Swiss rail firm Stadler to deliver 21 trams to US

Stadler is to deliver 21 trains to the United States
Stadler is to deliver 21 trains to the United States Keystone-SDA

Swiss railway equipment manufacturer Stadler has agreed to deliver 21 trams to the Texan operator Austin Transit Partnership (ATP), with an option for a further 19 trams.

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Swiss rail firm Stadler to deliver 21 trams to US
Listening: Swiss rail firm Stadler to deliver 21 trams to US
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Keystone-SDA

The Citylink-type trams, which can carry 240 passengers, will be built at Stadler’s United States factory in Salt Lake City, the Thurgau-based group said in a statement on Thursday.

ATP’s board of directors has authorised an initial tranche of $39 million for preliminary work, with the total fixed-price contract not to exceed $352 million, ATP said in a separate press release.

Austin’s first urban rail network will comprise 15 stations spread over nearly 16 kilometres.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR