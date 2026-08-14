Swiss economy grows surprisingly fast in Q2

Swiss economy grows at a surprisingly strong rate in the second quarter Keystone-SDA

The Swiss economy grew at a surprisingly healthy rate in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Wirtschaft wächst im zweiten Quartal überraschend stark Original Read more: Schweizer Wirtschaft wächst im zweiten Quartal überraschend stark

In the second quarter, Switzerland’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.5% in real terms on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with the previous quarter, according to the preliminary estimate by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

This marks a significant acceleration in growth. The Swiss economy had already got off to a good start to the year in the first quarter with a 0.4% rise in GDP, following growth of 0.2% in the final quarter of 2025.

Seco referred to a “catch-up effect” following previously weak quarterly figures. The figures are also well above forecasts. In a survey by news agency AWP , economists had anticipated GDP growth of between 0.2% and 0.4% for the second quarter.

Seco noted that the industrial sector, driven by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, had contributed around two-thirds of the economic growth.

The data for the second quarter is based on a flash estimate by Seco after 45 days. Any underlying data that is still incomplete is supplemented with forecast figures.

A detailed assessment, using complete and updated data, will be published on September 3.

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More Workplace IMF highlights positive Swiss economic outlook This content was published on IMF forecasts Swiss GDP growth of 0.8% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, with low inflation but trade and energy risks. Read more: IMF highlights positive Swiss economic outlook

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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