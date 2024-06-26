Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Greek police arrest suspected crime boss sought by Russia

This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has arrested a suspected crime boss with the underworld title of “vor v zakone” – or thief in law – wanted by Russia under an Interpol red notice, police officials said on Wednesday.

Europe has stepped up its fight against Russian-speaking organised crime groups since the assassination of a clan leader in 2013 in Moscow triggered a power struggle among the crime network.

Europol, the EU-wide police liaison agency, says the “vory v zakone” (thieves in law) network is a tightly-structured type of criminal organisation originating in the underworld of the Soviet Union, which fell apart in 1991.

Greek police arrested the 51-year old Georgian, whose name has not been released, on Tuesday after receiving a tipoff that he was planning to travel to Athens. A red notice had been issued by Interpol against him at the request of Russia.

He was arrested at a restaurant in central Athens where he had been attending a dinner with 13 other men, among them a 58-year old man who was later also arrested for gun possession.

A third man was arrested for lacking a residence permit and refusing to undergo an identity check.

The other men at the dinner were briefly detained and then freed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR