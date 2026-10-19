Roche acquires Chinese antibody-drug conjugate rights for $500m
The Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has acquired the rights to a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) developed by its Chinese competitor Hansoh Pharma, for $510 million (CHF420 million).
The transaction consists of an initial instalment of $400 million, to be paid upon signing the contract, and a second instalment of $110 million, to be paid one year later.
The contract also provides for funding of $15 billion, subject to the achievement of development, regulatory or even commercial milestones, as well as commissions of an unspecified amount on any revenue, the Shanghai-based group stated in a press release issued today.
ADCs, or antibody-drug conjugates, are preparations that combine, amongst other things, an antibody and a chemotherapeutic molecule. Their purpose is to combat tumours.
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Hansoh will retain control over the early stages of development, up to the completion of the first clinical phase. Roche will then take over on a global basis, with the exception of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.
Roche first entered Hansoh’s business exactly one year ago, acquiring the rights to the drug HS-20110 for an initial payment of $80 million, which at the time was the subject of a Phase I clinical trial in China and the United States for colorectal cancer and other cancers.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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