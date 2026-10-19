The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Healthcare innovation

Roche acquires Chinese antibody-drug conjugate rights for $500m

Roche: half a billion for rights to Chinese antibody-drug conjugates
Roche: half a billion for rights to Chinese antibody-drug conjugates Keystone-SDA

The Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has acquired the rights to a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) developed by its Chinese competitor Hansoh Pharma, for $510 million (CHF420 million).

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Roche acquires Chinese antibody-drug conjugate rights for $500m
Listening: Roche acquires Chinese antibody-drug conjugate rights for $500m
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The transaction consists of an initial instalment of $400 million, to be paid upon signing the contract, and a second instalment of $110 million, to be paid one year later.

The contract also provides for funding of $15 billion, subject to the achievement of development, regulatory or even commercial milestones, as well as commissions of an unspecified amount on any revenue, the Shanghai-based group stated in a press release issued today.

ADCs, or antibody-drug conjugates, are preparations that combine, amongst other things, an antibody and a chemotherapeutic molecule. Their purpose is to combat tumours.

More

Hansoh will retain control over the early stages of development, up to the completion of the first clinical phase. Roche will then take over on a global basis, with the exception of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Roche first entered Hansoh’s business exactly one year ago, acquiring the rights to the drug HS-20110 for an initial payment of $80 million, which at the time was the subject of a Phase I clinical trial in China and the United States for colorectal cancer and other cancers.

More
laboratory

More

Healthcare innovation

The numbers behind China’s pharma rise

This content was published on China now has its own cutting-edge pharma industry, creating opportunities and competition for big pharma players.

Read more: The numbers behind China’s pharma rise

How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Prefer Swissinfo on Google

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR