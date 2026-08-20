Holcim Is Acquiring Part of James Hardie’s European Business

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(Bloomberg) — Holcim Ltd. is acquiring part of the European business of James Hardie Industries Plc for €840 million ($981 million), expanding its building, sustainable flooring and walling solution offerings.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, according to a statement Thursday confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The business includes the Fermacell and Aestuver brands and will continue to be led by Christian Claus, who is currently chief executive officer of Fermacell and president of James Hardie Europe, according to the statement.

James Hardie Europe was created through the acquisition of Fermacell GmbH in 2018 for €473 million.

The company is exiting Europe to focus more on its growth markets in the US and Australia. James Hardie also is closing its unit in Europe that makes fiber cement, which looks like wood and is used for exterior siding and wall panels.

“The strategic divestiture of our European operations and the intended closure of the European fiber cement business will enable us to focus on our highest growth and return opportunities,” James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter said in the statement. “We believe this divestiture will strengthen our balance sheet, deliver compelling value for our shareholders and position the Fermacell business for long-term success under Holcim’s ownership.”

In the first half of the year, Holcim closed six acquisitions and is set to continue to invest in bolt-on purchases. Chief Executive Officer Miljan Gutovic said previously he aims to announce roughly 15 acquisitions by the end of this year.

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