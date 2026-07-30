The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Housing

High housing costs drive more French-speaking Swiss to emigrate

Study: High housing costs are driving 92,400 French-speaking Swiss to emigrate
Study: High housing costs are driving 92,400 French-speaking Swiss to emigrate Keystone-SDA

High housing costs in French-speaking Switzerland have fuelled interest in moving to France. A survey by the comparison service Comparis found that an estimated 92,400 people from French-speaking Switzerland are actively looking for a property in the neighbouring country.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
High housing costs drive more French-speaking Swiss to emigrate
Listening: High housing costs drive more French-speaking Swiss to emigrate
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the Comparis survey published on Thursday, around seven out of ten respondents in French-speaking Switzerland consider rents or property prices in their region to be expensive. The low cost of housing in France is therefore cited as the main reason for the neighbouring country’s appeal.

This perception was particularly pronounced in the canton of Geneva, where half of those surveyed described housing costs as “very expensive”. In the cantons of Bern, Jura and Valais, this proportion stood at 10-12%. One in four respondents stated that they spent 36% or more of their household budget on housing.

+ Is Switzerland repeating England’s housing mistakes?

However, the commute to work is a barrier to moving: four in ten respondents said they would not accept longer commutes in order to live more affordably. The participants cited distance from family and friends as the most significant hurdle, followed by administrative uncertainties.

For this representative study, the market research institute Innofact surveyed 1,001 people in the French-speaking parts of Switzerland in May 2026 on behalf of Comparis.

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR