Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions

Switzerland mainly exports ammunition and armoured vehicles. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

On November 29, Swiss voters face a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel. Backed by parties on the right, the reform aims to support Switzerland’s arms industry. Its opponents, who initiated the referendum, fear it will undermine the country’s neutrality and humanitarian tradition.

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Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swiss arms-export rules have been the subject of intense debate. So far, the Swiss government has refused to allow several European countries to re-export Swiss war materiel to Ukraine. A number of these states – close partners of Switzerland – have found this decision incomprehensible. On November 29, voters will decide whether to loosen these rules.

What does current law stipulate?

The existing federal act on war materiel prohibits exports to countries involved in armed conflict or committing serious and systematic human-rights violations. In 2021, parliament tightened export restrictions by passing an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative “No arms exports to countries in civil war”. These stricter rules went into effect in 2022, and since then the government has no longer been able to grant exemptions.

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Current law also requires purchasing countries to sign a declaration prohibiting re-exportation. This specifies that they cannot transfer Swiss war materiel to a third-party state without prior authorisation from the Swiss government. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the rule has created frictions between Switzerland and some of its close partners. Countries such as Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark have wanted to transfer Swiss-made materiel to Kyiv, but the Swiss government has refused permission to do so.

How does the law relate to Switzerland’s neutrality?

Switzerland’s neutrality does not prohibit it from exporting arms. The existing restrictions originate primarily from policy choices that led to the current federal act on war materiel, which goes beyond the requirements of international law on neutrality.

What rules does the reform change?

The reform proposes special treatment for states that Switzerland considers to be close partners with similar export rules. Exports to these countries would be authorised, except in exceptional circumstances, even if the states are involved in armed conflict. European Union (EU) states, as well as the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina are notably on this list.

In addition, the amended law abolishes the declarations banning re-exportation. The Swiss government would nonetheless be able to require them on a case-by-case basis.

Why is a popular vote necessary?

In 2024, the Swiss government asked parliament for permission to grant exceptions to the rules governing exports. Parliament went beyond the government’s initial request and approved the reform in December 2025.

A cross-party alliance subsequently submitted 75,000 valid signatures in opposition to the reform – enough to trigger a referendum. The authorities were therefore obliged to organise a vote on the matter.

The referendum against the amendment to the War Material Act was submitted to the Federal Chancellery on April 17, 2026. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Who are the supporters and opponents?

The law’s amendment is supported by the government and by parliament. In parliament, it was approved by the majority on the right, specifically the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, and the centre-right party The Centre. The arms industry also supports the reform.

The alliance that launched the referendum comprises the left-wing Social Democratic Party, the left-wing Green Party, the centre-left Protestant Party, the Group for a Switzerland without an Army, and several civil-society organisations.

Arguments for the reform

Supporters of the reform feel that existing policies are too restrictive compared to those of other countries. In their view, current law penalises the Swiss arms industry at a time when many European countries are investing heavily in defence. The strict re-export rules have already led Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark not to place certain orders in Switzerland.

The supporters also emphasise that a robust defence industry is essential for supplying the Swiss army. They fear a weakening of the sector, which would then erode the country’s ability to ensure its own security.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How should a neutral country like Switzerland handle arms exports to conflict zones? Switzerland could soon allow the re-export of locally made arms to countries involved in conflict. What are your thoughts on this? Join the discussion 40 Likes View the discussion

Why did the opponents launch a referendum?

The opponents of the reform worry that loosening restrictions will increase the risk of Swiss weapons ending up in conflict zones. They also deplore the reform’s failure to increase support for Ukraine, which Russia attacked in violation of international law. Ukraine is not on the list of countries receiving special treatment under the amended law.

According to the opponents, the reform serves the economic interests of the weapons industry to the detriment of human rights. They also dispute the idea that the arms sector is facing an existential crisis.

The opponents feel the loosened restrictions undermine Switzerland’s neutrality and weaken its humanitarian tradition. Furthermore, they criticise the policy U-turn only a few years after the stricter rules entered into force.

Lastly, the opponents believe the reform gives the government too much leeway in granting exceptions to the export criteria.

How is the Swiss arms industry doing?

In the last few years, export figures for Swiss war materiel have fluctuated significantly. After declining in 2023 and 2024, exports rebounded sharply in 2025, reaching nearly CHF950 million ($1.15 billion), an increase of 43% over the previous year. Germany has remained by far Switzerland’s largest customer.

Edited by Pauline Turuban. Adapted from French by K. Bidwell/gw

This article was modified slightly on October 15, 2026.

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