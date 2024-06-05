Italian court convicts American Amanda Knox in slander case

reuters_tickers

1 minute

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) – An Italian court on Wednesday found American Amanda Knox guilty of slander and issued a three-year sentence over accusations she made in relation to the murder of her British flatmate in Perugia in 2007.

Knox had been sentenced to three years for wrongly accusing Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba of the killing of Meredith Kercher in an earlier case. Knox had spent four years in jail for the killing but that conviction was annulled in 2015.

The sentence will have no practical impact as it is covered by the time Knox has spent in jail.