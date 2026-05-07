Japan Stocks Rise With Optimism Over Iran Deal: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Japanese equities rallied on their return from a break, helping lift Asian shares to yet another record, as optimism grew that the US and Iran were nearing a deal to end the conflict that had rattled markets and clouded the economic outlook.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 3.4%, with gauges in Australia and South Korea also rising on speculation easing of tensions in the Middle East will lower oil prices and help lift economic growth. The broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.6%. Gains in Asia followed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes both closing at a record high on Wednesday, reflecting healthy risk appetite.

Helping the sentiment was Brent crude sliding almost 8% on Wednesday to just above $101 a barrel, sparking a rally in US and global bonds. The commodity opened higher on Thursday. Gold jumped and the dollar fell to pre-war levels during the US session. Falling energy commodities eased inflation concerns and led to receding bets on interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Attention is also on the yen, which steadied around 156.35 per dollar early Thursday after strengthening in the prior session amid speculation that officials are intervening in the market.

The global moves reflected optimism over easing Middle East tensions as the US and Iran circled a proposal to end the nearly 10-week conflict. Easing tensions in recent weeks have helped global equities erase war-driven losses and push to fresh highs, as falling oil prices eased inflation concerns and revived momentum in the artificial intelligence trade.

“We remain on the path towards de-escalation, and towards an end to the conflict,” said Michael Brown at Pepperstone. “While that path is clearly a rough one, so long as we remain on it, and the direction of travel remains a more optimistic one, then risk appetite should remain underpinned.”

Washington has presented a one-page memorandum of understanding that would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the American blockade on Iranian ports, according to a person familiar with the measure. Detailed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program would come later in the process, the person said, adding that nothing has yet been agreed.

The move came after Trump suspended a short-lived US mission to offer safe passage for commercial ships through the strait, a vital waterway for oil and gas. A response from Iran is awaited.

Trump said the war has “a very good chance of ending” and there’s a possibility that happens before his trip to Beijing next week, according to an interview with PBS News Hour. China’s top diplomat called for the swift reopening of Hormuz in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

“We believe that institutional investors and in particular macro managers have room to further increase their equity exposures from here,” JPMorgan strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note.

Investors also parsed the latest economic data ahead of Friday’s jobs report. US companies boosted payrolls in April by the most in over a year, the latest evidence of stabilization in the labor market.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said there’s uncertainty over the future path for the economy and monetary policy, but he sees risks rising more for inflation than for employment. His Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee warned against reflexively lowering rates in response to faster productivity growth, as the phenomenon can sometimes drive up prices.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. bought $500 million worth of rights for shares in the fiber-optic cable maker Corning Inc. as part of a broader partnership between the two companies aimed at expanding artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Anthropic PBC signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bolster computing resources and meet surging demand for its Claude AI software. Arm Holdings Plc disappointed investors with its sales forecast for the current quarter, signaling that the chip designer’s push into AI infrastructure is still in the early stages. Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro has surpassed Merck & Co.’s cancer therapy Keytruda as the world’s best-selling medication. Walt Disney Co. posted stronger results than Wall Street expected thanks to improved profitability at its streaming business, new Avatar and Zootopia movies, and guests spending more at the company’s resorts and on cruises. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 1.1% Japan’s Topix rose 2.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1750 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.37 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8127 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7236 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $81,447.21 Ether was little changed at $2,351.24 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.35% Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $96.18 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,697.31 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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