Life & Aging

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

In Switzerland, it’s becoming increasingly hard for people to afford to buy a house or flat, and with demand constantly outstripping supply, rents are climbing as well. In the cities, gentrification is well under way, and politicians are still struggling to find a solution.

There is no real sign of things getting better. While the Swiss economy attracts more workers from the EU, construction just isn’t keeping up with the number of new arrivals. The country is slipping deeper into a housing crisis.

Does any of this sound familiar? Is it the same where you live — are you seeing a shortage of homes or soaring prices, whether it is for renting or buying property? We’d love to hear about your experiences.

