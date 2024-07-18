Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Lithuania’s parliament backs pullout from Convention on Cluster Munitions

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania’s parliament on Thursday voted in favour of withdrawing from the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.

The government of the Baltic country that borders Russia, which has not signed the convention, has said that continued membership limited its defence and made deterrence less effective.

Cluster munitions, which are prohibited by more than 100 countries, typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed the Convention.

Most European Union members are signatories, but among those that border Russia or Ukraine only Lithuania has signed it.

The Lithuanian parliament’s website showed 103 out of 141 had voted in support of the motion.

“Conventions are important when all countries adhere to them,” Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas told the parliament before the vote.

“The problem is, Russia, in its aggression against Ukraine, is not adhering,” he added. “It would be a mistake for a country, which is preparing to defend itself, to state which abilities it would not use… With this vote, we are making defence of Lithuania stronger”.

Ukraine last year received first shipments of cluster munitions from the United States despite protests of human rights organisations.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR