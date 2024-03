London Tube drivers to strike for two days in April and May

LONDON (Reuters) – Train drivers on the London Underground will take strike action on April 8 and May 4 in a long-running dispute over working conditions, the ASLEF trade union said on Wednesday.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) said the train network had failed to give assurances over changes to their working terms and conditions.