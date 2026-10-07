Minimum wage dispute set for nationwide vote

A coalition of trade unions and political parties has submitted more than 100,000 signatures against plans to override cantonal minimum wages. Keystone-SDA

Swiss voters are likely to have their say on the relationship between collective labour agreements and cantonal minimum wages.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

A coalition of trade unions and political parties has submitted more than 100,000 signatures against plans to override cantonal minimum wages.

+ Swiss cantons push on with minimum wage despite national setback

The Federal Chancellery will decide whether the referendum on the bill recently passed by Parliament can go ahead once the signatures have been verified. Given the number submitted, however, this is expected to be little more than a formality. If the referendum is confirmed, voters are likely to head to the polls in either February or June 2027.

+ Read about Swiss salaries

Opponents have described the move as an “attack on low-paid workers”. Under the new law, generally binding sector-wide collective labour agreements could take precedence over statutory minimum wages set by cantons or municipalities. In cantons and cities where minimum wages have been approved but have yet to come into force, tens of thousands of workers would not benefit from them.

Cantonal minimum wages are currently in place in the cantons of Geneva, Neuchâtel, Basel City, Jura and Ticino. However, Jura, Basel City and Ticino are not affected by the bill, as existing provisions already allow generally binding collective labour agreements to take precedence there. Several cities have also introduced local minimum wages, including Zurich, Winterthur and Lucerne.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories