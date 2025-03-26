Nasdaq 100 Falls 2% as Tariff Angst Roils Stocks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Three days of relative peace were broken on Wall Street, with big tech driving major stock benchmarks lower, as concern about a trade war’s impact on the economy and inflation resurfaced to squelch risk appetites.

Equities extended losses after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem warned there is a greater risk inflation could stall above the central bank’s 2% goal or move higher because of changes to tariffs and other factors. Following their biggest winning run since November, the group known as “Magnificent Seven” megacaps got hammered — with Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. sinking at least 6%. The Nasdaq 100 slipped about 2%.

President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on the auto industry on Wednesday, a move that would escalate his fight with global trading partners ahead of a broader tariff push next week. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said he would speak from the Oval Office at 4 p.m. Washington time.

“Uncertainty on the tariff front remains ridiculously high, leaving it incredibly tough for businesses or consumers to plan more than about a day into the future, and still making it nigh-on impossible for market participants to price risk,” said Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, extending a quarterly slide that’s set to be the worst since 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4%. A Bloomberg gauge of megacaps sank 3%. The Russell 2000 slid 1.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.33%. The dollar gained 0.3%.

“It’s a common maxim that ‘markets hate uncertainty,’ and the ambiguity around the tariff announcement has undoubtedly hit risk sentiment already, so we may see a small relief rally in risk assets and the greenback once the announcement is behind us,” said Matthew Weller at Forex.com and City Index.

That said, Weller noted that hints of further tariffs to come and the likelihood that punitive tariffs may be used as negotiating levers in the coming months mean that any risk rally may be short-lived until traders are confident that the relentless stream of economy-disrupting policies are fully behind us.

Tariffs and weakening survey data are set to weigh on the US stock market for the rest of the year, according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Venu Krishna, who cut their 2025 S&P 500 price target to 5,900 from 6,600.

“Tariffs will continue to garner attention, with traders looking for any updates on upcoming US reciprocal tariffs that will go into effect on April 2,” said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.

Worries over the economic effects of the global trade war are sapping liquidity in US stocks, creating a headache for institutional investors that could also boost volatility in broader markets.

Liquidity in S&P 500 stock-index futures, as measured in the most active contract, stands at a two-year low, data compiled by Deutsche Bank AG show.

“2025 may continue to challenge investors through a dueling mix of macro uncertainty within the geopolitical environment and shifting internal liquidity conditions,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “We remain concerned that there may be a profound change in underlying liquidity conditions which can exert influence on the risk markets over the coming months.”

From a technical standpoint, he noted that the recent “oversold rally effort” from March lows is starting to get a “bit sloppy” — which puts the recovery efforts at risk.

“We remain cautious over the near term and continue to look for confirmation that a bottom has been firmly put in place,” Wantrobski concluded.

Some of the main moves in markets**:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 2:01 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0758

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2886

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 150.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $86,633.28

Ether fell 2.9% to $2,006.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.80%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.73%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $69.56 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

