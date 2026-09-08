Novartis Avidity Drug Fails in Third Trial Setback in a Week
(Bloomberg) — Novartis AG suffered its third clinical-trial setback in a week after del-desiran, a treatment for a rare muscle-wasting disease, failed a late-stage study.
The trial found patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 treated with del-desiran didn’t significantly improve how quickly they could open their hands compared with those given a placebo, the Swiss drugmaker said Tuesday.
Del-desiran was the centerpiece of Novartis’s $12 billion takeover of Avidity Biosciences and was seen as a potential blockbuster. Its failure is another blow to the drugmaker’s hunt for new sources of growth as it faces the biggest patent cliff in its history.
The setback caps a turbulent week. The company halted trials of an experimental cell therapy in autoimmune diseases after three patients died and heart drug pelacarsen failed a closely watched study. An experimental multiple-sclerosis treatment did deliver positive results.
Novartis said it will analyze the full trial data and consult regulators before deciding whether and how to continue developing del-desiran.
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