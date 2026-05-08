Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic India Price Cut Boosts Obesity Drug Sales

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(Bloomberg) — Novo Nordisk A/S saw a 40% surge in sales of its diabetes and weight-loss drugs in India last month, after steep price cuts boosted demand for its branded treatments even as generic GLP-1 therapies flood the market.

Sales of Wegovy, Ozempic and partner-branded versions rose to 32,000 units in April, according to market researcher Pharmarack, marking the first full month of data since generic semaglutide started selling in India. Novo Nordisk slashed starting-dose prices by 36% and 48%, respectively, from April 1, bringing both drugs down to 5,660 rupees ($60).

The aggressive pricing “helped boost affordability” and allowed the Danish drugmaker to defend its market share against cheaper rivals, Sheetal Sapale, vice president of commercial at Pharmarack, told Bloomberg News. The growth suggests Novo Nordisk — along with Eli Lilly & Co. — will remain the “preferred choice for a class of patients and doctors,” she said.

At the same time, non-branded GLP-1 therapies — which mimic a natural hormone that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite — priced as low as $14 for a monthly dose are rapidly expanding the overall market. Sales volume of cheaper knock-outs helped grow the market 56% month-on-month to 414,000 units in April, even as Eli Lilly maintained its lead as India’s top-selling GLP-1 provider after an early stumble.

April’s data offers the first clear view of how the Ozempic innovator is fighting back as competition continues to reshape India’s fast-growing obesity-care market. The figures suggest that while a wave of generics led by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is widening access for new patients, the low-cost alternatives have yet to erode demand for branded drugs.

“So far, generics have led to the expansion of the market over a significant erosion of market share from innovators,” Sapale said.

India is the first market where Novo Nordisk faces generic competition for semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, making it a potential bellwether for how the rollout could unfold globally. Canada approved generics last month, though commercial launch timing remains unclear. In China, generic Ozempic is expected to be delayed until next year despite the drug losing patent protection under the China–Switzerland Free Trade Agreement.

Representatives for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

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