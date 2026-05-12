Oil Gains on Iran Deadlock, Stocks Swing on Korea: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose after President Donald Trump cast doubt on the Iran ceasefire, fueling concern the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be prolonged. Asian stocks whipsawed after calls in South Korea for a dividend using taxes on AI profits.

Brent crude climbed almost 1% to above $105 a barrel as the stalled negotiations between the US and Iran and the continued closure of the strait indicated energy costs will stay elevated. That kept bonds under pressure, with the Treasury 10-year yield rising one basis point to 4.42%. The dollar strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers on haven demand.

Korea’s Kospi slid as much as 5.1% before paring declines, after a top policymaker said the nation should pay citizens a dividend using taxes on AI profits. The comments by presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom fueled sharp swings in equities as investors struggled to parse the scope of his proposals.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific index swung between gains and losses, while equity-index futures pointed to a 0.6% loss for European shares at the start. Contracts for Wall Street benchmarks also edged lower after the underlying gauges closed at a record high on Monday.

Fresh Middle East tensions are set to challenge the rally in global equities, even as robust US earnings and a revival in the AI trade drive a fresh round of upgrades to Wall Street’s year-end targets. Attention is also turning to Tuesday’s US inflation data, which will show how much war-driven price pressures are feeding through and could shape the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

Pressures from the Middle East haven’t yet had “a massive impact on the growth impulse in the US,” Colin Purdie, chief investment officer for public markets at Manulife Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “That could come through if this goes on significantly longer than now. So right now we see the Fed on hold.”

The ceasefire between the US and Iran reached a particularly precarious moment as Trump said the agreement was on “massive life support” after he rejected Tehran’s latest peace offer. Trump called Iran’s response to his proposal a “piece of garbage” and said he “didn’t even finish reading it.”

Trump didn’t indicate whether the US would resume military attacks on Iran as he previously has threatened if the Islamic Republic’s leadership didn’t agree to his terms. Trump told Fox News earlier on Monday that he’s looking at reviving a plan to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

“An agreement remains elusive and risks remain elevated,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Chief Investment Office. “Both sides remain under pressure to conclude a deal.”

Trump is heading to Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, with trade and the war in Iran expected to dominate the agenda. The roster of business leaders invited to join Trump on his China trip left off Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

Elsewhere, traders will also be paying attention to the pound and gilt markets with Keir Starmer facing growing pressure to step down as prime minister.

While the Iran conflict has dragged on, the singular focus on a handful of AI leaders has kept the market remarkably immune to the latest developments in the Middle East, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note.

Some on Wall Street are also concerned that elevated oil prices and fears about potential shortages could derail the stock rally.

Michael Burry, the investor made famous in The Big Short, has warned that the Nasdaq 100 Index is headed toward a dramatic reversal after a “parabolic” surge that has driven technology valuations to unsustainable heights.

“The biggest concern is we’ve had a buffer on energy prices and there are arguments about when that stops out. When do we hit the bottom of the tanker and when does this really become an issue,” Sarah Hunt, chief market strategist at Alpine Saxon Woods, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:56 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.5% Japan’s Topix rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1757 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.63 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7927 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $81,022.9 Ether fell 1.3% to $2,308.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.42% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.535% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $99.18 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,719.51 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder, Abhishek Vishnoi and Geoffrey Morgan.

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