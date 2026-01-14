Poland Monitoring Trump’s Fed Probe for Dollar Bond Sale Plans

(Bloomberg) — Poland is closely watching for any market fallout from US President Donald Trump’s investigation into the Federal Reserve as the investment-grade sovereign considers issuing debt in dollars later this year.

The east European country, whose public debt pile is bigger than that of Malaysia, Turkey and Argentina, sold two dollar-denominated bonds last year and has at least 11 such notes outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are taking a deep look,” Karol Czarnecki, the head of the finance ministry’s public debt department, said in an interview. “We cannot exclude that the development of the situation will be adverse for issuers, but for the moment we’re not discounting a disaster.”

Trump’s probe into the remodeling of the US central bank’s headquarters marks a dramatic escalation of his administration’s attacks on the Fed, raising new questions about the institution’s independence.

Poland plans a slew of foreign-currency debt sales in the first months of the year as it front-loads planned 2026 sales of as much as €12 billion ($14 billion). Besides issuing debt in euros, the sovereign’s options include Japanese yen and US dollars, with the Swiss franc also developing into an interesting proposition from a pricing and demand perspective, Czarnecki said.

The country sold a total of €3.25 billion in 5- and 10-year notes last week. Another euro transaction is unlikely until after the summer to allow the market to digest the supply, Czarnecki said during a regional markets forum in Vienna.

Poland last sold bonds in yen in 2024. It hasn’t tapped the Swiss franc market with a public issue since 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the meantime, any transactions in dollar and yen will depend on the situation on the market.

“We are pretty much ready for both markets,” Czarnecki said. “We have a kind of optionality in case something wrong happens, to choose the market we want to enter.”

–With assistance from Agnieszka Barteczko.

