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Pets don’t always make people happy, Swiss study finds

dogs
They are fun, obedient and cuddly but apparently pets don't always make their owners happier. Keystone / Massimo Piccoli

Do pets make us happy and healthy? A new Swiss study raises some doubts. In some cases, owners of dogs, cats and other pets fare even worse than people who don't own pets.

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Pets don’t always make people happy, Swiss study finds
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For the study published today in the specialist scientific journal PLoS One, researchers from the University of Basel, the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, the University of Lucerne and the Open University of the Netherlands analysed data on over 2,300 people in Switzerland, comparing those who live with pets and those who do not.

The unexpected result: no general, measurable benefit to physical health or psychological well-being could be identified simply from owning a pet. Pet owners even reported, on average, a slightly poorer state of health and stated that they smoked a slightly higher number of cigarettes per day.

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Nor were any significant differences found compared with people without pets in terms of loneliness, life satisfaction or visits to the doctor.

‘Selection bias’

Does this mean that pets are not good for us? According to the researchers, not necessarily. Behind these figures may lie a so-called “selection effect”. It is possible that people who already have health problems, are under stress or feel lonely are more likely to get a pet as a source of comfort or emotional support.

The study highlights that having a pet at home is an individual matter. Whether a pet is perceived as a source of support therefore depends heavily on the time spent with it and the type of animal in question.

According to the study, those who spend a lot of time with their four-legged companion perceive the animal as providing significantly greater support in their daily lives. Dogs were perceived as providing the greatest emotional support. Women also reported having a stronger bond with their pet than men.

How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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