Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Romania, Bulgaria, Greece sign deal to boost military mobility

This content was published on
1 minute

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania, Bulgaria and Greece signed a deal on Thursday to enable swift cross-border movement of troops and weapons to NATO’s eastern flank, Romania’s defence ministry said.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has increased the urgency both for NATO and the European Union to speed up preparations, including the ability to quickly send reinforcements, in case of a sudden conflict with Moscow. NATO has told its members that too much red tape is hindering troop movements across Europe.

The planned harmonized military mobility corridor between the three NATO and EU states was one of two such mobility corridors agreed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

It aims “to optimize transport corridors to respond to military mobility needs by creating road and rail supply lines between the participating states, reducing peace time bureaucracy and maximizing efficiency in case of emergency situations,” the Romanian ministry said.

The three states could also connect their ports in the Aegean and Black seas.

Romania and Bulgaria are already a part of a joint effort with Turkey to defuse stray mines in the Black Sea.

On Thursday, the Romanian and Bulgarian defence ministers also signed a memorandum to establish a regional special operations command centre which will plan and manage the Alliance’s special operations forces in the Black Sea region.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR