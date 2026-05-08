S&P 500 Rises Toward All-Time Highs on Strong Jobs: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Signs of labor-market strength drove stocks toward record highs, bolstering speculation that the world’s largest economy remains resilient in the face of an energy shock triggered by the Iran war.

The advance put the S&P 500 on track for its sixth straight week of gains on bets solid growth will keep powering Corporate America. A revival of the artificial-intelligence trade has fueled a nearly 10% jump in a gauge of chipmakers since last Friday. Oil headed for a weekly drop. The US expects Iran to respond to President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war imminently as recent clashes threatened to further fracture a ceasefire.

While geopolitical developments remained the key driver for markets, investors kept a close eye on the latest economic data to assess the impacts of the war. US employers added to payrolls for a second month in April, marking the first back-to-back advance in nearly a year. The jobless rate held steady.

“The economy is so much better than what the doom crew has been saying,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “There are a lot of headwinds – higher oil prices, sticky inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates – and yet the labor market is adding jobs.”

The solid payrolls report overshadowed data showing consumer sentiment fell in recent weeks to a fresh record low on concerns about the impact of inflation on personal finances and buying conditions.

For those who are scratching their heads about the market resilience amid all the uncertainties, Zaccarelli says the short answer is: Stock prices follow earnings and – at least for now – they’re growing too quickly for investors to ignore. About 82% of the S&P 500’s companies have beaten first-quarter profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Bears continue to point to the narrowness of the rally, particularly in areas like semiconductors, but momentum — both in price action and earnings revisions — has remained the dominant force driving markets higher,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Even with signs of life in the labor market, the Federal Reserve is likely to remain on hold for now to allow the oil price spike to play itself out, according to Chris Kampitsis at Barnum Financial Group. Money market pricing continued to suggest the Fed will keep rates steady this year.

“Strong data and inflation have likely put paid to any easing in the foreseeable future, though this could change depending on how energy prices and the situation in the Middle East develop,” said Lindsay Rosner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept Trump’s plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US end a blockade on ports. The nation “should” give an answer on Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. is investing as much as $2.1 billion in IREN Ltd. as part of a broader partnership aimed at accelerating the construction of AI infrastructure. CoreWeave Inc.’s disappointing forecast sparked concerns about slowing growth at a time when the company is spending heavily to bolster operations. Cloudflare Inc. said it would slash jobs and gave a forecast for revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations. Coinbase Global Inc. said trading services had resumed after a significant outage left customers unable to transact on its platform for almost seven hours on Friday. Block Inc. offered a sunnier outlook for profits after orchestrating a severe round of job cuts related to AI that executives said were painful but necessary. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The latest US jobs numbers confirm that the big story is economic resilience in the face of rising energy prices.”

—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1775 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3625 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.64 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $80,102.99 Ether rose 0.1% to $2,291.27 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $95.99 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,706.67 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.