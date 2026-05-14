S&P 500 Tops 7,500 as AI Fuels Record-Breaking Run: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A revival of the artificial-intelligence trade kept fueling momentum in stocks, with the market also rising after retail sales showed signs of consumer strength despite a war-driven surge in energy costs.

The record-breaking run in equities drove the S&P 500 above 7,500, led by gains in chipmakers. Nvidia Corp. climbed for a seventh straight day. A solid outlook from Cisco Systems Inc. lifted the shares by 15% — the most since 2011. Ford Motor Co. extended a surge driven by enthusiasm around firms that stand to benefit from power-hungry data centers. Cerebras Systems Inc. was indicated to open 82% above its listing price after this year’s top IPO.

Renewed AI wagers, solid corporate profits and signs of economic resilience have sent stocks from one record to the next. A report showed retail sales rose for a third month in April. Control-group sales — which feed into the calculation of goods spending for quarterly gross domestic product — exceeded estimates.

“April retail sales echoed what we’ve heard across corporate conference calls for weeks now: The US consumer remains resilient despite soaring gas prices,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “When it comes to stocks though, tech is in the driver’s seat right now, not the consumer.”

Also bolstering sentiment was the fact that oil prices steadied. US President Donald Trump signaled China is willing to support negotiations with Iran, as he pushes for a diplomatic resolution to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“A resilient consumer is good news for the economy, but oil remains the focal point,” Kenwell noted. “That’s not just because of its impact on inflation, but because of what it could mean for consumer spending.”

Bets that Corporate America will keep powering ahead have offset concerns that higher energy costs could fuel inflation and weigh on confidence. First-quarter S&P 500 profits likely grew about 27% from a year ago, marking a sixth straight quarter of double-digit expansion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The stock market is trading at record highs and as earnings have easily cleared expectations, it’s clear that Corporate America has become very skilled at adapting to a wide range of economic environments,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth.

For investors who missed the opportunity to put new money to work during the Iran war-driven correction in March, Bellin doesn’t think it’s too late.

“Stocks are still climbing the wall of worry and we don’t think there is euphoria in markets just yet, and in fact, there is still plenty of skepticism which suggests this bull market has more room to run,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

China agreed to buy 200 planes from Boeing Co., President Donald Trump said, in a multibillion-dollar deal that would mark the nation’s first purchase of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade. He made the announcement in a Fox News interview. Investors are growing increasingly optimistic about Amazon.com Inc.’s position in artificial intelligence, lighting a fire under the stock and sending the company’s market capitalization soaring toward the rarefied $3 trillion level. Biogen Inc. said it will continue development of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug after getting promising though not definitive signs of benefit in a mid-stage study, offering hope for a new approach to tackling the mind-robbing disease. Klarna Group Plc reported a small profit in the first quarter that beat analyst estimates as the company looks to diversify its funding sources and grow into everyday consumer spending. Nvidia Corp.’s major server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a stronger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit, highlighting sustained spending on hardware essential for AI. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Returns in the US equity benchmark are driven by a near record-low number of stocks, putting too much weight on too few AI-driven pillars.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 12:09 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1676 The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3472 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $81,459.95 Ether rose 1.9% to $2,305.88 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.99% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.98% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $100.77 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,677.15 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.