Swiss space researcher Thomas Zurbuchen to join Blue Origin
Swiss space researcher Thomas Zurbuchen is leaving the Swiss federal institute of technology ETH Zurich for a new role with US space company Blue Origin.
His post was on a three-year fixed-term contract and he had always said that he would explore new options afterwards, Zurbuchen stated in an ETH Zurich press release.
At Blue Origin, Zurbuchen will head the ‘Advanced Concepts’ team in the US. This team develops “new concepts and systems to advance a sustainable future for living and working in space”.
Blue Origin, the company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is one of the organisations currently developing the most promising space technologies, said Zurbuchen.
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At ETH Zurich, he and his team had laid a lasting foundation for space education and research, said Zurbuchen, referring to the projects launched over the past three years. “ETH Zurich Space is in the best of hands,” he said.
Zurbuchen took over as head of ETH Zurich Space in 2023 as Professor of Space Science and Technology. Prior to that, he served as Chief Scientist at the US space agency NASA from 2016 to 2022.
Zurbuchen is also a member of the board of directors of lift and escalator manufacturer Schindler.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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