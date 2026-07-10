Swiss Gotthard fortress turned into lunar research station

The Gotthard Fortress is being transformed into a lunar research station Keystone-SDA

The legendary Swiss Gotthard Fortress will be transformed into a lunar research station to train astronauts.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La forteresse du Gothard se mue en station de recherche lunaire Original Read more: La forteresse du Gothard se mue en station de recherche lunaire

Ten future astronauts from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne EPFL Space Centre – including one from Zurich and one from Lausanne – will spend two weeks simulating life on a lunar base.

From Sunday, the Sasso San Gottardo tunnel network will host a spectacular exercise of international significance for the fifth time. This project, launched in 2019 at EPFL, is the world’s first such space mission organised entirely by students.

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The underground network of tunnels in the former Gotthard Fortress, stretching for several kilometres, offers conditions similar to those of future lunar bases.

During their two-week stay, the participants will carry out research on projects from their respective universities across all fields of space science, as well as activities in the tunnels and outdoors at night. Among the ten Asclepios VI astronauts are two Swiss students, both studying mechanical engineering.

The official launch of the mission will take place on Sunday at Sasso San Gottardo and will be open to the public. Following the opening ceremony at 11am, the public can explore the base and the mission control centre at close quarters.

Two tours of the historic fortress are then on offer: a standard guided tour (45 to 60 minutes) through the caverns and exhibitions at Sasso San Gottardo, or a more challenging guided tour (90 minutes) through the deeper underground tunnels. Tours are available in French, German, Italian and English.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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