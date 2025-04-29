Stock Futures Erase Gain After GM Freezes Buyback: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures erased a modest gain after General Motors Co. pulled earnings guidance for 2025 and put share buybacks on hold until it has more clarity on the impact of US tariffs.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed as Treasury yields ticked higher. GM dropped in premarket trading, reversing an earlier gain, as it said it would suspend $4 billion of share repurchases.

The automaker joins a growing list of US companies pulling earnings projections, underscoring how the impacts of tariff turmoil are only starting to filter through the economy.

“With the uncertainty created by the tariffs we need to start pricing at least a probability of a US recession,” Johanna Kyrklund, chief investment officer at Schroders Plc, told Bloomberg TV. “As we analyze each company stock-by-stock, we’re looking for that risk to growth.”

So far, just over a third of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results, and of those, 75% have beat estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. S&P 500-listed companies worth $20 trillion are set to deliver results this week in one of the heaviest for 2025 earnings seasons.

Beyond the plethora of earnings, investors will be tracking data for clues on economic resilience in the face of tariffs. Prospects for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts will be guided by Friday’s US non-farm payrolls figures.

Sentiment earlier was boosted by signs of easing trade tensions after a White House official said imported automobiles would be given a reprieve from separate tariffs on aluminum and steel.

In Canada, the Liberal Party is projected to win a fourth consecutive election, giving a mandate to former central banker Mark Carney.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:13 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1385

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3388

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 142.61 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $95,128.14

Ether rose 2.7% to $1,835.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $60.94 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,312.47 an ounce

