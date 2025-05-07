Stock Futures Get Lift From US-China Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rose and the dollar snapped three days of declines as China and the US prepared to hold their first confirmed trade talks since President Donald Trump unleashed his global tariff war.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.6% while those on the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7% after US and Chinese officials announced they will meet this week in Switzerland. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News the meeting will focus on de-escalation rather than reaching a deal, but said the current tariff rates aren’t sustainable.

Bloomberg’s dollar index rose 0.3% on news of the US-China trade talks, while gold and Treasuries fell as demand for haven assets ebbed. Earlier, Hong Kong’s benchmark gained, lifted also by China’s move to reduce its policy rate to support the economy.

“It’s clear that the US and China want to have some sort de-escalation and the rhetoric has eased a little bit, so the move upwards can definitely continue,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St James’s Place. The Chinese rate cut is an added positive, showing that “China recognizes the need to prevent a slowdown in growth,” he said.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 benchmark slipped 0.3%, tracking Wall Street’s weaker close on Tuesday, while drugmakers slid after Vinay Prasad, a critic of the Covid-19 vaccine for children, was named to the US Food and Drug Administration. Novo Nordisk A/S bucked the trend, however, on expectation that competition for its Wegovy obesity shot will subside later this year.

US premarket movers included Super Micro Computer Inc., which fell after cutting net sales guidance. Fintech firm AvidXchange Holdings Inc. surged as it agreed to be acquired by TPG in partnership with Corpay in a $2.2 billion deal.

Next up for investors is the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to keep rates on hold, but traders will look for clues on how soon the central bank could embark on policy easing and how deep the rate-cutting cycle might be. US 10-year Treasury yields rose about three basis points.

Robust economic data and tariff-linked inflation risks have caused traders to push back the date of the first cut to July, though they still see about three Fed cuts this year.

“The Fed will bang on the same message again: they won’t cut rates, and they will try to push back the moment where they will need to as long as possible,” said François Rimeu Senior Strategist at Credit Mutuel Asset Management. “In that sense, there is somehow a disconnect between the market expecting multiple cuts this year and inflation expectations which remain high for the second half of the year.”

Global markets have largely shrugged off the India-Pakistan military strikes. Pakistan’s equity benchmark slumped as much as 6%, while the Indian rupee and stocks weakened modestly.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:04 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.1359

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 143.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2226 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3337

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $97,050.64

Ether rose 3.8% to $1,843.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $62.60 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $3,381.50 an ounce

