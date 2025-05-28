Stock Gauge Near High, Bonds Firm Before JGB Sale: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares gained Wednesday as easing trade tensions lifted optimism that’s put a global index of stocks within striking distance of a record high.

A regional stock gauge rose as much as 0.6% with gains in South Korea fueled by chip stocks ahead of results from Nvidia Corp. on Wednesday. Korean shares are at their highest level since early September while Australia hit its highest since February. Yields on Japan’s 40-year bonds rose 3.5 basis points ahead of a key auction. Oil rose ahead of an OPEC+ committee meeting.

The MSCI All Countries World Index is less than 1% below a record hit in February as trade tensions continue to ease after a bout of volatility. Tuesday’s rebound in Wall Street broke a ‘Sell America’ trend in the markets that was most visible in the dollar after President Donald Trump unleashed his tariff war and pushed for tax cuts, which raised concerns about US fiscal deficit.

“There is a little bit more optimism. It’s certainly a calmer market,” Tony Rodriguez, Nuveen’s head of fixed income strategy, said on Bloomberg TV. Still, “we’re settling into a range that feels very tenuous because there’s so much uncertainty.”

The S&P 500 index jumped more than 2% Tuesday, the biggest rally on Wall Street in more than two weeks, as sentiment was also boosted by a rebound in US consumer confidence and a global surge in bonds. Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds were steady in Asian trading Wednesday after posting their biggest one-day slide since late March in the prior session on signs that Japan may adjust debt sales following a market rout.

Browbeaten long-bond investors got some relief on Tuesday as a global debt rally sent benchmark yields tumbling. Solid demand for a $69 billion sale of two-year Treasuries added to the advance in the US.

Concerns on the ability of governments to cover massive budget deficits weighed on developed-market debt in recent days, pushing long-dated US yields toward levels last seen in 2007.

In Japan, investors will be focused on a key bond issuance Wednesday. The Ministry of Finance’s debt sale is coming at a time when long-term borrowing costs have also surged in other major economies, including the US. Japan’s yields, particularly in the super-long part of the curve, have been on the rise as the Bank of Japan scales back its bond purchases, while life insurers are failing to fill in that gap.

“The super-long sector has shown some strength since the end of last week,” said Miki Den, a senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “Unless fundamental concerns about further yield increases—driven by supply-demand imbalances and expectations for fiscal expansion—are resolved, this is not the right timing to engage in outright purchases or flattener trades.”

Attention will also be on the earnings of Nvidia, the maker of chips vital to a massive build-out of AI infrastructure. The company will give an earnings report late Wednesday that will provide investors with a sense of whether that flood of spending is sustainable.

“Recent comments from hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon and Google indicated that demand for Nvidia’s chips should remain very strong in the coming quarters,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “If Nvidia’s earnings comments allude to such strength then the readthrough will be positive for Asia semi supply chain.”

In Asian company earnings, Xiaomi Corp. reported better-than-expected revenue in the March quarter as it moves to aggressively expand its presence in China’s EV market and grow its core smartphone business.

Shares of Temu owner PDD Holdings Inc. plunged in US trading after its quarterly sales and profit missed estimates, underscoring how trade tensions between Beijing and Washington are taking a toll on its business.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence rebounded sharply in May from a near five-year low as the outlook for the economy and labor market improved amid a truce on tariffs.

Despite widespread apprehension among consumers and companies alike, the economy at large and the job market in particular have held up fairly well. Tariffs will probably take months to make their way through the economy, forecasters say, and consumers have so far been shielded from the brunt of the impact by retailers absorbing much of the higher costs.

“The book is far from closed on tariffs, as we saw over the past few days with the threat of 50% tariffs for the EU, but financial markets seem ready to move past it, and these numbers suggest that households may be moving in that direction as well,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander US Capital Markets, said in a note.

Elsewhere, the US government is poised to receive a so-called golden share in United States Steel Corp. as a condition for approving Nippon Steel Corp.’s proposed acquisition of the American company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:21 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1318

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1981 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $108,661.84

Ether fell 1.6% to $2,627.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.46%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $61.24 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,306.71 an ounce

