Stocks, Bonds Sink as US-China Trade Spat Heats Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks and bonds fell after further tariff tension on China triggered fresh disorder in global markets that spread to commodities, currencies and Asian equity futures.

The S&P 500 fell 3.5% Thursday, partly retracing the big gains from the prior session as market euphoria turned to angst after the White House clarified US tariffs on China rose to 145%. The Nasdaq 100 slumped 4.2%, while equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all fell.

The dollar suffered its worst day since 2022. The Swiss franc touched the highest level in a decade against the greenback, the yen strengthened and gold set a new high, showing their appeal as havens on Thursday before stabilizing early Friday.

US government debt resumed a selloff from earlier in the week even as a solid US sale of 30-year Treasuries signaled appetite for bonds but failed to ignite a rally. The 10-year yield rose nine basis points on Thursday as investors have rapidly sold down holdings of the debt this week.

The moves reflected the unease that an escalation of the trade war between the two biggest economies will bring lasting damage to global growth. News of the higher levy on Chinese goods appeared to outweigh signals from Donald Trump that the US is close to a first deal on tariffs, without naming the country.

“Investors are sobering up and realizing that the US-China ‘food fight’ will probably get worse before it gets better,” said Michael Bailey at FBB Capital Partners.

Just a day after financial markets cheered Trump’s decision to delay some of his tariff plans, the selloff in riskier corners of the market suggests growing skepticism that trade talks will be wrapped up in a timely manner. That’s despite White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett saying the US is “well advanced” in its discussions with economic partners.

“We still believe the anxiety around tariffs are alive and well,” said Nathan Thooft at Manulife Investment Management. “Volatility works in both directions — down and up. The path forward likely includes more market swings as we do not have a conclusion. In fact, we have the opposite, a likely extension of the tariff negotiation process.”

In Asia, data set for release includes exports for South Korea, industrial production in Malaysia and India, while money supply data for China may be released any time through April 15.

Trade War

The staggering US tariffs on China have triggered a tit-for-tat trade war that has unnerved global financial markets.

“The Trump administration’s stance has evolved from an all-out trade war against everyone, to a concentrated trade war against China,” said Nicolas Oudin of Gavekal Research. “Most investors believe that China shot itself in the foot by retaliating. The view from Beijing is different. Many in China read the ‘Trump fold’ as a sign of US weakness, and therefore as a validation of China’s decision to escalate.”

Bridgewater Associates’ billionaire founder Ray Dalio said investors have been left with “an element of trauma or shock or fear” after all the global markets turmoil this week.

“It dramatically affected psychology and attitude about the United States’ reliability,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It could have been handled better.”

While data Thursday showed US inflation cooled broadly in March, the data was calculated prior to widespread levies that risk contributing to price pressures. That may change in coming months as Trump’s higher levies filter through the economy. And price declines for services like hotel stays and airfares may be a warning sign that some consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending

“Healthy drop in inflation or big drop in demand?” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “At the end of the day, we do need to see lower inflation to justify lower rates from the Fed and ease the burden on consumers. However, getting lower inflation due to a material drop in economic activity — and thereby jeopardizing the economy — isn’t the best route to take.”

Meantime, a growing chorus of Federal Reserve officials have raised concerns that aggressive trade policies could lead to a more lasting increase in inflation. US central bankers have signaled they’re not in a hurry to lower borrowing costs further, instead preferring to wait and see how changing government policies impact the economy before adjusting rates.

Elsewhere, US-listed shares of Chinese companies fell on a report that the Trump administration is considering a push to delist the stocks of Chinese public companies that trade on American exchanges, citing unnamed sources. United States Steel Corp. sank after Trump reiterated his long-held position that he doesn’t want to see the steelmaker owned by a Japanese company. CarMax Inc. backed away from the timing of its financial goals amid trade war uncertainty.

In commodities, oil steadied on Friday after falling 3.7% in its previous session, while gold extended gains. Bitcoin edged lower early Friday to around $79,600.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:32 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1211

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 144.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3122 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6227

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $79,765.06

Ether was little changed at $1,529.53

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $60.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,180.05 an ounce

