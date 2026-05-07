Stocks Build on Gains as Traders Await Iran Update: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures extended gains and Brent fell for a third straight day as traders waited for updates on a potential US-Iran peace deal that would reopen oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P 500 contracts ticked higher 0.2% after the benchmark notched back-to-back record highs. Brent traded near $97 a barrel, extending a 12% slump in the two prior sessions on mounting confidence that an agreement in the Middle East is within reach. The dollar headed for its worst week in a month. Global bonds continued their advance as inflationary pressures receded.

Equities have shaken off their war-driven losses as optimism for a resolution to the conflict added momentum to a rally that’s been powered by tech earnings and high expectations for artificial intelligence. The resumption of shipments through Hormuz would also reduce risks around the economic impact of the war.

“Even though there is not yet a final peace agreement, markets are clearly pricing in a meaningful step forward toward a resolution,” said Francisco Simón, head of investment strategy at Santander Asset Management. “The key point is that this reduces the probability of the most negative scenarios, particularly those involving a more prolonged shock to global growth.”

Investors are now anticipating further updates after Washington presented a proposal that would gradually reopen the waterway and lift the American blockade on Iranian ports, according to a person familiar with the matter. Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program would come later.

Iran is expected to send a response via Pakistan in the next few days. In a sign that tensions were still running high, Israel said it killed a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon.

Ahead of Friday’s payrolls data for April and with more than 80% of S&P 500 companies already done reporting, some investors said the next leg higher for equities would be driven by expectations around Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. In that regard, declining oil prices would be more important than the state of the jobs market.

Money markets see the Fed holding rates steady through the end of the year. The European Central Bank is priced to likely tighten policy as soon as next month, followed by the Bank of England in July.

“I expect equity markets to consolidate unless yield curves move lower on renewed expectations of Fed rate cuts,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Bond yields remain closely correlated with oil prices and should decline if prices ease on a peace agreement.”

Nevertheless, oil is unlikely to decline to prewar levels even if supply is swiftly restored, given lower inventories and a persistent geopolitical risk premium, Scholtes said. “I expect the 10-year yield to stabilize around 4.2%, which should provide only limited support to equities,” he said.

Ten-year Treasuries were trading at a yield of 4.33% on Thursday, down two basis points.

Data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed total layoff announcements in the private sector were about 10% lower in the first four months of 2026 versus the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims rose less than expected in the week through May 2.

Earnings Rush

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 fell 0.1% as investors monitored a flurry of corporate earnings. The UK’s FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6%, pulled down by Shell Plc after it cut its buyback. Centrica Plc also fell after it warned that retail earnings would likely be at the lower end of its guidance range.

In US premarket trading, Datadog Inc. shares surged 27% after the software firm raised its full-year forecast. DoorDash Inc. rallied after the delivery company gave a forecast for order value in the current period that topped analyst estimates.

Citigroup Inc. shares dropped after the bank’s new guidance showed that it would take the lender more time to catch up to Wall Street peers.

“Numbers have been very robust across the board. In the tech space, of course, but in other sectors too,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance. “That’s keeping the momentum going and keeping investors buying into the equity bull market.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“There are a raft of risks facing the market, from a massive and highly concentrated rise in forward earnings not being realised, to a re-escalation in hostilities and re-accelerating inflation, to a surge in buyback commitments falling short of expectations. Funds who don’t chase the rally might look prudent in the end.”

— Simon White, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

McDonald’s Corp. is reeling in diners with souped-up value offerings and bigger burgers, leading to larger orders even in the face of economic pressures. Fortinet Inc. shares gained as much as 15% in premarket trading after the cybersecurity company forecast earnings that beat the average analyst estimate. UniCredit SpA has signed a non-binding accord to sell parts of its business in Russia to a private investor in the United Arab Emirates, as the Italian lender accelerates efforts to scale back its presence in the country. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:36 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1771 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3625 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.35 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $81,016.28 Ether fell 0.7% to $2,333.54 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.7% to $90.61 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $4,745.46 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Masaki Kondo, James Hirai and Sujata Rao.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.