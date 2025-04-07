Stocks Crater, Treasuries Rally on Tariff Turmoil: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A flight from global equities accelerated Monday and investors piled into haven assets as the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs deepened after China announced retaliatory measures.

Equity-index futures for US and European stocks both fell more than 3% each after the indexes slumped Friday. From Sydney to Tokyo, Asian stocks plunged at the open along with commodities such as oil and copper. Yields on two-year Treasuries, the most policy sensitive bonds, dropped as much as 22 basis points while the Japanese yen and Swiss franc surged.

Shares in Hong Kong and China tumbled at the open after an extended weekend, during which Beijing announced 34% tariffs on all imports from the US. A widely-watched gauge of technology stocks in Hong Kong sank 11%. Taiwanese stocks dropped almost 10%.

The moves underscore the heightened concerns across markets as Trump attempts to reshape global trade in Washington’s favor, increasing the risk of a recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the central bank won’t rush to react to the tariffs, which are likely to have a significant effect on the US economy, including slower growth and higher inflation.

“We expect the market fallout from the tariffs to continue this week,” said Win Thin of Brown Brothers Harriman. Trump administration officials have signaled that no policy changes are planned to address the market selloff, he said. “Given this message, equity markets are likely to continue selling off and Treasuries are likely to continue rallying.”

There were some signs the selloff were beginning to disrupt normal market operations. Japan experienced a so-called circuit-breaker given the magnitude of the losses there, while South Korea briefly halted sell orders for program trading.

“We’re seeing a proper capitulation in the share market,” said Jun Bei Liu, founder of hedge fund Ten Cap Pty. “This volatility will remain for some time.” That said, that there are lots of buying opportunities for companies that aren’t impacted by trade, she said.

Trump and his economic team dismissed investors’ fears of inflation and recession, offering no apologies for the market turmoil sparked by sweeping global tariffs and defiantly insisting a boom is on the horizon. Trump, speaking Sunday on Air Force One, struck a determined tone and repeatedly defended the tariff barrage unveiled last week.

“Forget markets for a second — we have all the advantages,” Trump said.

(Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.)

A rally in US government debt sent the US two-year yield to touch the lowest since 2022 last week. Those gains could accelerate as traders price in a greater chance the Fed moves more aggressively to cut interest rates to keep the economy from stalling. Australian and New Zealand yields fell in opening trade.

In addition to imposing new tariffs in response to Trump’s latest levies, China over the weekend pledged decisive action to defend its economy. These include “resolute measures” to safeguard its sovereignty, security and other interests, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Which markets will best weather the tariff storm? Tell us in the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

“Traders are nervously watching the two biggest economies going toe to toe on tariffs and are fearing that both could receive knockout blows from a prolonged economic fight,” wrote Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney. “Neither the US nor China are backing down when it comes to slapping new tariffs on each other and in this escalatory environment it’s not surprising to see that risk assets are being avoided like the plague.”

China said it has room to ease borrowing costs and reserve rules for lenders if needed to defend its economy against the tariffs. The reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions and the central bank’s policy rates can be cut anytime going forward, People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party, said in a front-page commentary published on Monday.

The tariffs have already impacted the operations of global corporations. Companies are already working out new plans to cope with the tariffs. Jaguar Land Rover is pausing shipments of its cars to the US while Mercedes Benz Group AG is considering shifting the production of another vehicle model to the US.

Malaysia will lead efforts to coordinate a regional response in Southeast Asia toward US tariffs, the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. India, meanwhile, signaled it would not impose retaliatory tariffs as it seeks to engage the US in trade negotiations.

In commodities, Copper fell as much as 6.4% at the start of trading on the London Metal Exchange. Bullion for immediate delivery, which has touched repeated record highs in recent weeks, fell as much as 1.3%. Oil sank after Saudi Arabia slashed its flagship crude price by the most in more than two years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 2.6% as of 10:28 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 6.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 4.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 9.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 4.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 3.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0972

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3130 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $79,059.48

Ether rose 2.4% to $1,612

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.93%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4% to $60.53 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,016.46 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Chris Bourke, Winnie Hsu, Abhishek Vishnoi and Catherine Bosley.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.