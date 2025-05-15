Stocks Drop as Risk Appetite Fades; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street was heading for a pullback on Thursday and tech stocks fell as investors worried about an economic slowdown and overheated markets. Oil slumped more than 3%.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.5%, with Nvidia Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Tesla Inc. falling about 2% in early trading. The dollar weakened and US bonds were steady. Brent sank below $64 a barrel after President Donald Trump said the US is getting closer to a deal on Iran’s nuclear program, fueling concern that additional oil supply may pressure the market.

Traders were looking ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as data on manufacturing and retail sales, for the next readout on US growth and inflation. Economists are expecting no growth in retail sales in April as consumers cut back on some purchases.

“The market is globally priced for perfection,” said Michael Nizard, head of multi-asset at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. “The retail sales figures should reveal that consumer is already depressed in terms of business confidence.”

Meanwhile, billionaire Steve Cohen, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference on Wednesday, put the chances of a US recession at about 45%.

Cohen, the founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, said he doesn’t expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates right away, because “they are going to be worried about inflation from tariffs.” He said he expects US economic growth next year to slow to 1.5% or less, “which is OK but not phenomenal.”

Economic forecasters this week have said that while the Trump administration’s temporary trade deal with China has reduced the risk of a recession, the overall economy is likely to slow.

“There’s definitely more clarity than a few weeks ago,” Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, chief of global markets strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Some of the uncertainty around trade, tariffs, policy started to get reined in.”

Corporate Highlights:

Trump said he’s asked Apple Inc.’s CEO Tim Cook to stop building plants in India and instead add US production. Apple shares dipped 1% in pre-market trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed projections, reflecting China’s consumer downturn. The shares fell 4.7% in New York.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reached a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Foot Locker Inc. Shares in Foot Locker soared 80%. Meanwhile, Dick’s Sporting fell.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. sank 5% after the Wall Street Journal reported that it’s under criminal investigation for possible Medicare fraud.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 6:08 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1202

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3288

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 145.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $101,748.39

Ether fell 2.5% to $2,534.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.69%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3% to $60.80 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,170.94 an ounce

