Stocks Fall, Oil Gains as Mideast Tensions Linger: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Renewed concerns about an escalation of Israel’s war against Iran drove stocks lower as oil resumed its rally, with President Donald Trump playing down the odds of a ceasefire in favor of a “real end” to the conflict that extended into a fifth consecutive day.

In the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, equities briefly extended losses after a tepid reading on retail sales. Risk-off sentiment prevailed, with S&P 500 futures signaling the US equity benchmark will trim this month’s gains. Treasuries rose across the curve, halting two days of declines. The dollar and gold wavered.

Trump said his early departure from the Group of Seven leaders meeting had “nothing to do” with working on a truce between Israel and Iran. Asked what he was looking for, Trump responded, “An end. A real end, not a ceasefire, an end.” Earlier Monday, he warned Tehran residents to evacuate the city, while also telling Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and seek a deal with the US.

“For now, markets will remain mostly on edge until they lower the temperature in the region,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth.

Global stocks will beat US equities over the next five years, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, adding evidence that investors increasingly see America’s market dominance as coming to an end.

Some 54% of asset managers expect international stocks to be the top asset class, while 23% picked US stocks, according to the survey. Only 13% said gold will deliver top returns, and 5% are betting on bonds. It’s the first time that Bank of America’s survey asked investors to predict which asset class will perform best over a five-year horizon.

Corporate Highlights:

Senate Republicans released a bill that would end tax credits for wind and solar earlier than for other sources, and make only modest changes to most other incentives, dashing hopes of those seeking relief from major cuts passed by the House.

Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy Verve Therapeutics Inc., a US biotech that’s seeking to use gene editing to prevent clogged arteries, for as much as $1.3 billion in the drugmaker’s latest move to build its pipeline in heart disease.

Kraft Heinz Co. said it will remove synthetic food dyes from all of its US products by the end of 2027, eliminating ingredients such as Red 40 and Yellow 5 from Jell-O, Kool-Aid and some Lunchables products.

SoftBank Group Corp. raised around $4.8 billion through a sale of T-Mobile US Inc. shares, a move that helps fund the Japanese company’s grandiose plans for artificial intelligence.

Airbus SE maintained its momentum on the second day of the Paris Air Show, locking in an order from Vietjet for 100 A321 narrowbody jets.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:43 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1561

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3556

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.80 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $105,757.56

Ether fell 4.3% to $2,556.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $72.72 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

