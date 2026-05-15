Stocks Fall as Inflation Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in global bonds halted a rally in stocks, with concern intensifying that central banks will be forced to tighten policy to keep inflation in check amid persistently elevated oil prices.

Equities dropped around the world, with the S&P 500 falling 1%. Technology shares bore the brunt of the selling after leading the run from 2026 lows. Treasury 10-year yields topped 4.5% while Japan’s 30-year yield hit 4% for the first time. In the UK, a political crisis lifted long-bond rates to a 28-year high. The dollar was set for its best week since March. US crude rose to $104.

With no end to the Iran conflict in sight, concerns have grown that the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz will deepen the energy disruptions that risk fueling inflation. Just this week, back-to-back data showed mounting war-driven price pressures, pushing traders to boost bets on a rate hike.

President Donald Trump said he did not push China’s Xi Jinping to pressure Tehran to reopen Hormuz, offering no sign of a breakthrough in the standoff over one of the world’s most critical shipping arteries.

“There was so much hype on the Trump-Xi meeting, with many hoping that it might deliver a few constructive headlines – perhaps on Iran as well. But that didn’t materialize,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex. “Oil prices have pushed higher, giving the US dollar fresh support as traders continue to reprice Fed rate expectations.”

“The bar for a Fed hike is high, particularly as new chair Kevin Warsh seems inclined to look through tariff or oil-induced one-off supply shock inflation,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office. “Sequential core goods inflation should moderate in the months ahead, with slowing wage and economic growth allowing the US central bank to resume easing toward the end of this year.”

Against this backdrop, investors with concentrated positions should consider rebalancing their portfolios from a position of strength, she noted.

The stock market is ripe for profit-taking in early June due to investors crowding into equities and rising inflation risks, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett.

Bullish calls on US stocks will be challenged if Treasury 10-year yields hit 5%, a level that usually depresses price-to-earnings ratios and “seems to spook people,” Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets told Bloomberg Television.

On the economic front, US industrial production rose in April by the most in over a year, adding to evidence that the manufacturing sector is holding up even as the Iran war and tariffs drive up input costs. Separate data showed New York state factory activity expanded in May at the fastest pace in four years.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump said he discussed guardrails on artificial intelligence with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, while adding that Nvidia Corp.’s H200 chips also came up during a two-day summit in Beijing. China promised Boeing Co. it will purchase 750 planes and also said it will buy as many as 450 General Electric Co. engines, Trump said. Bill Ackman said Pershing Square has built a new stake in Microsoft Corp., taking advantage of a decline in the company’s share price to invest in a business that he said is stronger and more resilient than investors think. Applied Materials Inc., the largest US supplier of semiconductor equipment, gave sales and profit forecasts that far exceeded analysts’ estimates, fueled by soaring demand for AI computing and memory chips. Alphabet Inc. sold ¥576.5 billion ($3.6 billion) of bonds in the biggest ever yen deal by a non-Japanese company as competition to fund data centers and AI infrastructure intensifies. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 9:52 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.6% The MSCI World Index fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1623 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3340 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.73 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.3% to $78,732.04 Ether fell 3.6% to $2,215.54 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.58% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.15% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 18 basis points to 5.17% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.08% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 5.12% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.9% to $104.09 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.6% to $4,532.80 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.