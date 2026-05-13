Stocks Get Tech Boost Despite Pickup in Inflation: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s largest technology companies powered gains in stocks, overshadowing data showing a resurgence in inflation that has fueled wagers the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

The S&P 500 headed toward fresh all-time highs as Nvidia Corp., Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc.’s chiefs joined President Donald Trump’s prominent business delegation to China. A gauge of chipmakers climbed 2.5%. A cooldown in oil prices also helped sentiment. Treasury 10-year yields rose toward the highest since June as US wholesale prices accelerated to the fastest pace since 2022.

Stocks can rally further as a powerful recovery in earnings and still-low positioning levels outweigh the threat from rising bond yields, according to Max Kettner at HSBC Holdings Plc.

A six-week surge has pushed the S&P 500 to a series of record highs, defying elevated energy costs fueled by the Iran war that’s driven bond yields higher. While that has triggered concerns that the stock market may be overstretched, Kettner said he is “max bullish” on equities.

“The relatively muted market reaction to elevated inflation data suggests that earnings optimism has emerged as the dominant catalyst,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Wall Street has renewed bearish wagers on Treasuries after the latest inflation report, boosting bets the Fed will hike by the middle of next year. Money markets briefly priced in as much as 24 basis points of a quarter-point increase by June 2027, compared to 21 basis points at Tuesday’s close.

The producer price index rose 6% from a year ago, topping all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The monthly advance was also the sharpest since 2022. A core measure increased 5.2% from April 2025 — the most in more than three years.

“Wednesday’s PPI was strikingly elevated as producers are feeling the ripple effects of $100 per barrel oil,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “The Federal Reserve has an inflation problem on its hands.”

Several components of the PPI are of particular interest as they feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index. The flip side is that increases in components feeding into the PCE deflator were modest by comparison to pressure elsewhere, said Gary Schlossberg at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“One takeaway is that companies are not passing through costs to consumers across the board just yet,” noted Chris Low at FHN Financial. “But company input costs are sharply higher, which obviously increases pressure to pass through costs in future.”

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is cutting workers in the tech industry’s latest move to reduce headcount in the artificial-intelligence age. Cloud computing provider Nebius Group NV reported a 684% jump in first-quarter sales on increased demand for its data centers. Anthropic PBC is in early talks with investors to raise at least $30 billion in fresh financing, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the stage for what could be its largest funding round yet. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported revenue that fell short of estimates, signaling the challenges in translating higher spending on AI into faster growth. Skechers USA Inc. increased its offer to resolve a lawsuit brought by hedge funds and other investors challenging 3G Capital’s $9.4 billion purchase of the footwear maker after settlement talks failed last year, according to people familiar with the situation. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“If rates rise further as traders expect, the burden of higher borrowing costs is likely to be the biggest for assets that have seen the most spectacular rallies.”

—Kristine Aquino, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 1:01 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 2.6% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Price Return Index rose 2.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1709 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3515 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.85 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $79,177.13 Ether fell 1.3% to $2,254.57 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.10% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 5.06% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,698.16 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.