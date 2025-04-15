Stocks Get Whipsawed on Lingering Trade-War Risks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks got whipsawed once again amid a flurry of headlines on President Donald Trump’s fast-evolving tariff war with top trade partners.

Following a rally that drove the S&P 500 up almost 1% on solid results from big banks, the gauge briefly wiped out gains on news the European Union and US made scant progress bridging trade differences. Boeing Co. sank as Bloomberg News reported China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of planemaker as part of the tit-for-tat trade war with the US. Meantime, Canada is giving a tariff exemption to automakers that stay in the country.

Bonds stabilized as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the recent selloff, dismissing speculation that foreign nations were dumping their holdings. Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said that officials are discussing the supplementary leverage ratio’s application to the US government bond market.

High uncertainty surrounding US trade policy and a spike in financial-market volatility has unsettled investors. Investor sentiment regarding economic prospects is the most negative in three decades, yet fund managers’ pessimism isn’t fully reflected in their asset allocation which could mean more losses for US stocks, a Bank of America Corp. survey shows.

Fund managers are “max bearish on macro, not quite max bearish on the market,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. “Peak fear” is not yet reflected in cash allocations, which currently stands at 4.8% of assets and would typically need to rise to 6%, they added.

US equities have stabilized in recent trading sessions for the first time since Trump unleashed sweeping tariffs on the world in early April, as the president and his aides offered some tariff exemptions across consumer technology products and auto parts.

But Wall Street remains skeptical of lasting calm as worries remain that trade policies could jettison the economy into a recession and reignite inflation.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we retest the lows, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if we had already hit the lows, “ said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group Inc. “It’s like a coin flip.”

