Stocks Hit as Inflation Angst Sends Yields Higher: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A broad retreat in bond markets dragged stocks lower, putting a sudden halt to the artificial intelligence-fueled equity rally that has pushed US stocks from one record high to the next.

Yields advanced across the Americas, Europe and Asia as doubts grew over whether oil supplies from the Middle East will normalize anytime soon. Scorching wholesale inflation data in Japan offered a fresh warning of price pressures building throughout the global economy.

The rate on 10-year Treasuries continued its advance above 4.5%. Japan’s 30-year yield touched 4% for the first time since 1999. Political upheaval in the UK added to the selloff in gilts, with the 10-year yield surging 10 basis points to 5.10%.

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.9% while those for the S&P 500 slid 0.6%. The losses point to a bleak end to a week in which a more than 60% rally in semiconductor makers since April saw stock markets withstand steadily rising yields amid the absence of a US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

With a summit between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping ending without any eye-catching deals or a path to resume flows through the waterway, the impasse between the US and Iran is moving back into focus. Traders will also watch the next steps the two countries will take after more than two months of war.

“The market has been remarkably complacent about the inflation pressures,” said Roger Lee, head of equity strategy at Cavendish. “There was nothing out of the Xi-Trump summit that suggests the Strait of Hormuz will be opened up anytime soon.”

Brent crude rose 1.5% to above $107 a barrel. The advance was bigger earlier in the session after Trump said the US doesn’t need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Hours later, he said Washington wanted flows restored.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.7%. A gauge for Asian equities plunged nearly 2%, with the Kospi index tumbling 6% to lead losses. The dollar headed for a fifth straight day of gains.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The Strait of Hormuz will return to focus, with negative consequences for risk assets, now that the tailwind setup of the Trump-Xi summit is behind us. Given that recent equity gains have been both spectacular and concentrated, the pullbacks will likely be dramatic in headline numbers.”

— Mark Cudmore, executive editor for Markets Live. For more, read here.

Corporate Highlights:

China agreed to buy 200 Boeing Co. planes, President Donald Trump said, falling short of the 500 737 Max and additional widebody aircraft Chinese airlines were expected to buy. Nvidia Corp.’s major server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a stronger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit, highlighting sustained spending on hardware essential for AI. Applied Materials Inc., the largest US supplier of semiconductor equipment, gave sales and profit forecasts that far exceeded analysts’ estimates, Alphabet Inc. sold ¥576.5 billion ($3.6 billion) of bonds in the biggest ever yen deal by a non-Japanese company as competition to fund data centers and AI infrastructure intensifies. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 8:32 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1641 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.39 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 6.8048 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3367 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $80,802.65 Ether fell 1.5% to $2,264.33 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.53% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.09% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 5.10% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.4% to $107.20 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.6% to $4,579.27 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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