Stocks Power Global Risk Rally on US-China Truce: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Investors hoping the US-China trade reprieve marks the end to an all-out tariff war that had threatened to tip the world into a recession sent stocks rallying, while spurring a slide in defensive corners of the market from bonds to gold and haven currencies.

The sharp rebound in risk-appetite drove the S&P 500 up about 2.5% and above Donald Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” level. Economically sensitive industries led gains, and an almost 5% jump in a gauge of big techs drove the Nasdaq 100 toward a bull market. Amid a potential reset in inflation expectations, traders rushed to pare wagers on rate cuts, driving a surge in short-term yields. The dollar hit a one-month high.

Trump said he would likely speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week following talks between Washington and Beijing to temporarily lower tariffs and de-escalate the trade war. The three-month truce will give the countries time to negotiate a more comprehensive deal on trade.

“No one had these low China tariff rates on their bingo cards. This is a big positive surprise,” said Jeff Buchbinder at LPL Financial. “Risk remains that tariffs go back up from current levels as the pauses end, though taking worst-case scenarios off the table is reassuring.”

The Nasdaq 100 rallied 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.3%. Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. jumped at least 7.5%. Trump said he spoke with Apple Inc. just as the iPhone maker was reported to be considering price hikes this year. US pharmaceutical companies rebounded after some details on the White House policy for drug costs emerged.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 4.44%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.9%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“The larger-than-expected drop in the tariffs between the US and China, while temporary, and the establishment of a framework for continued discussion, is exactly what the stock market was hoping to see,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the news of a trade agreement between the US and China is certainly positive for the stock market. The question now is whether this change will be enough to help earnings growth reverse higher in a significant way or not.

“There’s still a very steep hill to climb to get a real agreement,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “The good news is that this pause gives US companies more time to adapt and to plan for contingencies should the trade talks go sideways again. Also, with any luck, the tax package may be across the finish line and investors will no longer have to worry about trade derailing tax.”

With good news on the trade front giving a boost to stocks at the start of the week, it will be up to inflation data, retail sales, and earnings to sustain the momentum, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“There’s still debate about how much tariffs have already disrupted supply chains and potentially slowed growth,” Larkin said. “While numbers that feed into the stagflation narrative could certainly derail the bullish mood, the economy still appears to be on solid ground, as Jerome Powell noted last week.”

Sentiment toward the US stock market is improving, but it’s too early for investors to sound the all-clear, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

The team led by Michael Wilson identified four factors needed to sustain a more durable rally, but saw progress in just two: “Optimism around a trade deal with China and stabilizing earnings revisions,” they wrote in a note on Monday.

“The other two items on our checklist — a more dovish Fed and the 10-year yield below 4% without recessionary data — have yet to materialize.”

Corporate Highlights:

Eli Lilly & Co.’s obesity drug Zepbound helped people trim about two inches more off their waists than Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy in the first head-to-head study of the rival medicines.

NRG Energy Inc. agreed to acquire a fleet of natural gas-fired power plants from LS Power Equity Advisors LLC for about $12 billion including debt, betting the fuel will be crucial to meet electricity demand from data centers.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz disclosed last month that he’d gifted over $1 billion worth of his company’s stock to undisclosed recipients, sharply reducing his influence over the company in an unusual move for a tech founder.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s plans to invest $100 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the US have slowed, with economic risks stemming from Washington’s tariffs holding up financing talks.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.6% as of 11:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.7%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 4.8%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.9%

The euro fell 1.2% to $1.1110

The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.3204

The Japanese yen fell 2% to 148.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $102,861.53

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,504.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.65%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $62.37 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2.6% to $3,237.17 an ounce

–With assistance from Margaryta Kirakosian, Sujata Rao, Julien Ponthus, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Vildana Hajric.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.