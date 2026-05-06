Stocks Rally, Oil Falls as Iran Deal Hopes Mount: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied, led by technology companies, while oil prices and bond yields fell on optimism that the US and Iran are nearing a peace deal.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2% while those for the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, with both gauges set to build on record highs. The White House believes it’s getting close to an agreement with Tehran on a one-page memorandum to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, Axios reported Wednesday.

Brent slid 6.1% toward $103 a barrel. Government bonds surged in the US and Europe, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries slipping seven basis points to 4.35%. The dollar briefly hit the lowest level since February.

“The market continues to price in de-escalation and an easing in supply constraints,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “The road ahead is bumpy, but the direction of travel seems clear.”

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Meanwhile, a range of blockbuster earnings and deals highlighted the relentless pace of investment in artificial intelligence. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. soared 18% in US premarket trading after data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Memory maker Samsung Electronics Co. jumped 16% in South Korea to reach a $1 trillion market value. Alphabet Inc. raised $17 billion to fund AI spending.

The yen touched its highest level against the dollar in more than two months, spurring speculation that Japanese officials may have intervened again after stepping in to prop up the currency last week. It rose as much as 1.8% to 155.04 per dollar, before paring the move to trade around 156.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 2.1% in an advance led by basic resources and auto stocks. Novo Nordisk A/S shares soared as much as 9.2% after its new Wegovy obesity pill fueled first-quarter sales.

A wide range of stocks tied to the buildout of AI infrastructure posted strong gains in early US trade following AMD’s results. Sandisk Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Intel Corp. all rose more than 6%. Super Micro Computer Inc. jumped 17% as improved margins lifted the firm’s earnings. Power equipment shares advanced as well.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“For stocks, the negative beta to higher oil has clearly declined. A range-bound oil price has been sufficient to support gains. And while episodes of higher oil prices have weighed on energy importers, the tech-heavy S&P has largely traded sideways when those moves come.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the leading challenger to Nvidia Corp. in AI computing chips, soared to new heights in late trading after a flood of data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Super Micro Computer Inc. shares leaped in extended trading after the company reported improved margins and gave a profit forecast that suggested it’s controlling the costs of getting powerful AI servers into customers’ hands. Novo Nordisk A/S’s new Wegovy pill helped fuel sales in the first quarter as the drugmaker said this year’s declines won’t be as bad as initially expected. Anthropic PBC unveiled a set of new artificial intelligence agents designed to handle a broader mix of financial services tasks, part of the company’s push to win over Wall Street. BMW AG’s carmaking returns fell in the first quarter as intense competition in China weighed on prices and deliveries in the world’s biggest auto market. Deutsche Lufthansa AG posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter as strong demand for long-haul flights helped offset volatile fuel costs and disruption from labor strikes. Royal Philips reported first quarter earnings that beat expectations after strong orders, giving confidence the medical technology firm can withstand the burden from geopolitical turmoil and rising costs. Infineon Technologies AG forecast revenue that beat analysts’ expectations in the current quarter as the German chipmaker benefits from a spending boom on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.1% as of 10:26 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 3.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7% The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1765 The Japanese yen rose 1.1% to 156.07 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 6.8102 per dollar The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3620 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $81,712.62 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,385.98 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.35% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.96% Commodities

Brent crude fell 6.2% to $103.06 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.1% to $4,696.54 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Subrat Patnaik.

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