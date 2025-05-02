Stocks Rally as S&P 500 Eyes Nine-Day Win Streak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to keep powering ahead, with the S&P 500 on the verge of notching its longest winning streak since 2004, after China hinted at the possibility of trade talks.

Futures on the stock index were up 0.5% on Friday, putting the index on track for a ninth day of gains. Europe enjoyed even bigger gains as the Stoxx 600 Index jumped more than 1%. The dollar weakened and Treasuries were little changed before the US payrolls report, which will likely show that employment growth slowed and the jobless rate held steady.

Apple Inc. slid 2.9% in early trading as it reported falling China sales and warned that tariffs will increase costs. Amazon.com Inc. slid 1.5%. It’s bracing for a tougher business climate and gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for operating income.

Investors are now betting on a more market-friendly stance from President Donald Trump in the coming months, and fears about a US recession could diminish further if Friday’s key jobs report shows resilience, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

Economists expect the jobs report to show only 135,000 new positions added in April after the data blew away expectations in March. The surveys behind the report were conducted the second week of April, when Trump put some levies on hold and sharply raised those on China goods.

“It seems we may have reached peak policy uncertainty,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac in Paris. “There are talks ongoing, and Trump seems to have watered down some of his policies. If you add in that the earnings season has been fairly positive, the overall backdrop isn’t that bad.”

Even so, bets are rising the Federal Reserve will be forced to accelerate interest rate cuts to head off an economic slowdown.

Money markets are pricing in almost four quarter-point rate cuts in 2025, one more than was anticipated before Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2.

Asian stocks rallied, with the MSCI benchmark jumping 2%. China’s Commerce Ministry said in a Friday statement that it had noted senior US officials repeatedly expressing their willingness to talk to Beijing about tariffs, and urged officials in Washington to show “sincerity” toward China.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 6:15 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1344

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3308

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 144.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $96,836.98

Ether fell 0.9% to $1,824.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $58.95 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,260.55 an ounce

