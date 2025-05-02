Stocks Rebound From April Selloff; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose to levels last seen before April’s tariff shock, with Wall Street’s risk-on brigade piling in after strong jobs data and signs of a thaw in US-China relations.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1% each on Friday. A dollar index dropped. Treasuries slid with the policy-sensitive two-year yield jumping 10 basis points to 3.80%. Oil slipped more than 1% as OPEC+ pulled forward a meeting to weigh further production increases.

Nonfarm payrolls for April came in above estimates, highlighting a cooling yet resilient labor market. That calmed fears of traders who were worried about the impact President Donald Trump’s tariffs would have on the economy.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“These good numbers are not likely to fuel inflation but this is no game changer for the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell, said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi in Paris. “But just for the very short term, these are good numbers for markets, which are still fragile.”

Despite the rally, some caution that the worst isn’t over. US stocks may be in for another drop that will push gauges to bear market territory in the coming months, said Tom DeMark, a veteran technical strategist. Lawrence Creatura, a fund manager at PRSPCTV Capital LLC, added that it may be too soon to conclude how the tariff news is affecting US companies.

“A lot of people — based on Liberation Day and the events since — have forecast economic Armageddon and every time economic Armageddon doesn’t happen, it’s good news,” Creatura said. “Maybe it’s just too early. A lot of the phenomenon that people fear haven’t really had time to sink into the data yet.”

He noted that companies are reporting earnings for a period ended March 31 while Trump announced tariffs on April 2.

Recent developments also indicate that tariff tensions are easing. Earlier, China said it’s assessing the possibility of trade talks with the US. A latest report also showed that China has started exempting some US goods from tariffs to soften the blow of the trade war on its own economy.

“It seems we may have reached peak policy uncertainty,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac in Paris. “There are talks ongoing, and Trump seems to have watered down some of his policies. If you add in that the earnings season has been fairly positive, the overall backdrop isn’t that bad.”

Still, bond investors have been betting that Trump’s trade policies will slow the US economy and force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Their expectations of a slowdown have been getting repeated reality checks from data showing the economy is remaining resilient so far. Traders now see the Fed lowering rates at least three but as many as four times this year.

Earnings

So far on Friday, stocks seem to be shaking off lackluster earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. that came in Thursday after markets closed.

Apple received at least two downgrades on Friday after its results reinforced concerns over tariffs and its growth potential. It shares fell nearly 4%, bring its year-to-date drop to 18%.

Amazon, meanwhile, said it’s bracing for a tougher business climate in the coming months. While it reported a decent first quarter on Thursday, it said operating profit in the current period would be weaker than Wall Street anticipated.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 11:38 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1339

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3294

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 144.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $97,385.89

Ether was little changed at $1,838.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $58.15 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher, Julien Ponthus, John Viljoen, Edward Bolingbroke and Lu Wang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.