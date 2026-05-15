Stocks’ Record Rally Stalls, Oil Extends Gains: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A record-breaking rally in global equities driven by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence trade lost momentum in Asia. Oil extended gains, boosting expectations for inflation and sending Treasuries lower.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%, reversing an earlier advance of 0.3%. The gauge remains on track for a sixth straight weekly advance, its longest winning streak since January. US equity-index futures also swung to a loss, falling 0.4% after the underlying gauges closed at record highs on Thursday.

Brent crude jumped more than 1% to above $107 a barrel as the crucial Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed and efforts to end the Middle East war appear to have stalled. Treasury two-year yield climbed three basis points to 4.05%, while their 10-year peers rose four basis points to 4.52%. Japan’s 10-year yields also increased after a report showed producer prices in the nation rose at the fastest annual rate since 2023.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar climbed for a fifth day. The pound dropped after a new challenge to the leadership of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Attention in Asia is also President Donald Trump’s China visit, with Taiwan emerging as a key issue.

AI optimism, robust corporate earnings and a resilient economy have powered global stocks to a succession of record highs, driven by bets that spending on AI will fuel growth. The rally has overshadowed mounting concerns that crude oil above $100 a barrel may reignite inflation and cloud the outlook for central banks and the global economy.

In geopolitical news, Trump signaled China is willing to support negotiations with Iran, as he pushes for a diplomatic resolution to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. China has not explicitly confirmed.

First-quarter S&P 500 profits likely grew about 27% from a year ago, marking a sixth straight quarter of double-digit expansion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

It’s clear that Corporate America has become very skilled at adapting to a wide range of economic environments, according to Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. For investors who missed the opportunity to put new money to work during the war-driven slide in March, he said “it’s not too late.”

“Stocks are still climbing the wall of worry, and we don’t think there is euphoria in markets just yet,” Bellin noted. “In fact, there is still plenty of skepticism, which suggests this bull market has more room to run.”

Corporate Highlights:

China agreed to buy 200 Boeing Co. planes, President Donald Trump said, in a multibillion-dollar deal that would mark the nation’s first purchase of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade. Nvidia Corp.’s major server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a stronger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit, highlighting sustained spending on hardware essential for AI. US authorities are moving to resolve the fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, according to people familiar with the matter, and end a criminal case that’s hung over Asia’s richest person for more than a year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:42 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7% Japan’s Topix rose 0.3% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1650 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.43 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7940 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $81,353.76 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,284.41 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.51% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.670% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 5.05% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $102.28 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,620.32 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

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