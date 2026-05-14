Stocks Rise After Retail Sales Data as Cisco Soars: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A revival of the artificial-intelligence trade kept fueling momentum in stocks, with the market also rising after retail sales showed signs of consumer strength despite a war-driven surge in energy costs.

The advance in equities sent the S&P 500 toward a fresh record, buoyed by gains in the high-profile group of chipmakers. Nvidia Corp. climbed for seventh straight day. A solid outlook from Cisco Systems Inc. sent the shares up 15% — the most since 2011. Treasury 10-year yields dropped from the highest since July. A cooldown in the oil rally also helped sentiment.

While retail sales matched estimates, they advanced for a third month in April. The value of retail purchases increased 0.5% after a revised 1.6% gain in March. Control-group sales — which feed into the calculation of goods spending for quarterly gross domestic product — rose a larger-than-expected 0.5%.

“Consumers aren’t in a recession, but they’re not powering the economy either,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Today’s retail numbers don’t ring any alarm bells at the Fed.”

Signs of economic resilience and solid corporate earnings have sent stocks from one record to the next, with the S&P 500 surging about 18% from its March low. The advance also came as investors grew more optimistic about a ceasefire in Iran.

“A resilient consumer is good news for the economy, but oil remains the focal point,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “That’s not just because of its impact on inflation, but because of what it could mean for consumer spending if prices remain elevated.”

On the geopolitical front, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US and China are discussing a mechanism for fast-tracking some Chinese investment deals, along with a reduction in tariffs on a swath of non-critical goods as the world’s largest economies try to manage their rivalry.

The summit is being held against the backdrop of a Middle East conflict that shows no signs of a resolution. A UK naval group reported a commercial vessel was taken by unauthorized personnel at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and is now bound for Iranian waters.

Corporate Highlights:

Investors are growing increasingly optimistic about Amazon.com Inc.’s position in artificial intelligence, lighting a fire under the stock and sending the company’s market capitalization soaring toward the rarefied $3 trillion level. Cerebras Systems Inc. raised $5.55 billion in its US initial public offering, as the artificial-intelligence chipmaker seizes on the surging demand for semiconductors. Biogen Inc. said it will continue development of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug after getting promising though not definitive signs of benefit in a mid-stage study, offering hope for a new approach to tackling the mind-robbing disease. Klarna Group Plc reported a small profit in the first quarter that beat analyst estimates as the company looks to diversify its funding sources and grow into everyday consumer spending. Nvidia Corp.’s major server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a stronger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit, highlighting sustained spending on hardware essential for AI. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:46 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1691 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3498 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.85 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $79,906.76 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,257.11 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.05% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $100.87 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,680.40 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.