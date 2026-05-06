Stocks Rise and Oil Falls as Iran Deal Hopes Mount: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed around the world, joining gains in bonds as oil dropped on hopes the US and Iran are nearing a deal to end a war that has jolted markets and clouded the economic outlook.

From New York to London and Tokyo, stronger risk appetite drove a measure of global shares toward record highs. The S&P 500 rose by almost 1%, also buoyed by solid corporate earnings. US crude fell below $100, easing inflation expectations. As Treasury yields slipped, traders flipped back to pricing the chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut. The dollar hit pre-war levels.

Iran is evaluating a new proposal from the US to end their near 10-week conflict, according to a person familiar with the matter, as China added its voice to global pressure to wrap up the war.

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Washington’s one-page memorandum of understanding will, if Tehran accepts it, lead to the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the blockade on ports, according to the person. Nothing has yet been agreed, and detailed negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program will come later in the process.

The US will end its military campaign and lift its blockade of Hormuz “assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption,” President Donald Trump posted on social media.

“We remain on the path towards de-escalation, and towards an end to the conflict,” said Michael Brown at Pepperstone. “While that path is clearly a rough one, so long as we remain on it, and the direction of travel remains a more optimistic one, then risk appetite should remain underpinned, equity declines shallow, and dips buying opportunities.”

China’s top diplomat called for the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, signaling Beijing’s urgency to resolve a global energy crisis just days before President Xi Jinping is set to meet with Trump.

The US president will discuss China’s continued energy purchases from Iran when he meets with the Chinese leader, according to Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Investors also parsed the latest economic data ahead of Friday’s jobs report. US companies boosted payrolls in April by the most in over a year, the latest evidence of stabilization in the labor market.

Meantime, the Treasury signaled it’s still comfortable issuing the shortest-dated debt to meet escalating government borrowing needs — even as warnings emerge about the strategy’s risks. It anticipates keeping nominal note and bond sale sizes unchanged “for at least the next several quarters.”

Corporate Highlights:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the leading challenger to Nvidia Corp. in AI computing chips, surged after a flood of data center spending bolstered its sales forecast. Nvidia Corp. has bought $500 million worth of rights for shares in the fiber-optic cable maker Corning Inc. as part of a broader partnership between the two companies aimed at expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure. Super Micro Computer Inc. jumped after the company reported improved margins and gave a profit forecast that suggested it’s controlling the costs of getting powerful AI servers into customers’ hands. Walt Disney Co. posted stronger results than Wall Street expected thanks to improved profitability at its streaming business, new Avatar and Zootopia movies, and guests spending more at the company’s resorts and on cruises. Uber Technologies Inc. provided a better-than-expected forecast for bookings, signaling that robust demand from US commuters and travelers will offset impact from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 9:58 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.1% The MSCI World Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6% The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1752 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3609 The Japanese yen rose 1.1% to 156.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $81,714.56 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,371 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.1% to $96.01 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.2% to $4,704.67 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.