Stocks Rise on Easing Trade War, Rate-Cut Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks advanced for a fourth consecutive day – on track for the best winning streak in more than two months – as trade tensions cooled and after Federal Reserve officials indicated they would be open to cutting rates earlier than anticipated.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index extended its gains after Bloomberg News reported China’s government is considering suspending its 125% tariff on some US imports. Shares in South Korea rose 1% as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may reach an “agreement of understanding” on trade as soon as next week. The Nikkei-225 climbed as much as 2% on positive comments from the US-Japan trade talks.

A gauge of the dollar advanced while Treasuries held gains from Thursday.

Appetite for risk is returning as the White House strikes a conciliatory tone, boosting investor optimism the US will clinch crucial trade deals with top economic partners. In a sign that markets may be stabilizing after the jolt from Donald Trump’s century-high levies, a gauge of Asian stocks on Friday erased all its losses since April 2 — the day the US president announced his reciprocal tariffs.

“Investors are feeling a little more chipper in Asia, taking their cue from the recovery in US markets,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “At the end of the week, there are hopes that trade tensions may begin to thaw at the edges, with prospects for deals improving.”

China is mulling suspending its tariffs on some US imports, people familiar with the matter said, as the economic costs of the tit-for-tat trade war weigh heavily on certain industries.

Authorities are considering removing the additional levies for medical equipment and some industrial chemicals like ethane, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

On Thursday, Trump said his administration was talking with China on trade, while Beijing denied the existence of negotiations and demanded the US revoke all unilateral tariffs. Dozens of nations have appealed to Washington for relief from higher tariffs that have been suspended for 90 days to provide time for talks.

The US-South Korea discussions were “very successful,” according to Bessent. That follows the US making “significant progress” toward a bilateral trade deal with India. Apple Inc. plans to shift the assembly of all US-sold iPhones to India as soon as next year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said specific currency levels or targets didn’t come up in his talks Thursday with Bessent, and the two sides agreed that foreign-exchange rates should be determined by the market. The yen extended its losses to trade at 143.39 against the dollar after the report on China.

“We are into the first or second act of a theater of negotiation between the United States and their various trading partners,” said John Woods, Asia chief investment officer at Lombard Odier Hong Kong Ltd. “And my sense is once we get to close to that third act, maybe in the next couple of quarters or so, clarity toward the likely implications of the tariff story will become a lot clearer.”

Alphabet Inc.’s earnings report also helped to boost risk sentiment, with the stock gaining 4.8% to help send futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.5%.

Still, uncertainty over the Trump administration’s trade policy is making it difficult for the corporate world to forecast how the year will play out. Several analysts are souring on the profit outlook due to the risk of an economic slowdown, with the US benchmark’s earnings revisions breadth — or estimated upgrades versus downgrades — approaching downside extremes.

American Airlines Group Inc. withdrew its full-year earnings outlook, joining a growing number of companies hedging their bets on the broader economy. Southwest Airlines Co.’s chief said his industry is already in a recession. PepsiCo Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. lowered their forecasts.

Also lifting the mood of the market Friday was comments from two Fed officials about cutting interest rates.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he’d support rate cuts in the event aggressive tariff levels hurt the jobs market, speaking in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack told CNBC the central bank could move on rates as early as June if it has clear evidence of the economy’s direction.

One key thing to watch is the yield on the 10-year US Treasury, said Kelvin Tay, a regional CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management. It’s key for the Trump administration to keep the yields to 4.5% and below as anything above that level is when markets will react negatively, he said. The yield on the 10-year bond was little changed at 4.31% on Friday.

“The combination of the dollar weakening, Treasury yields going up and equity markets coming off will likely force the hand of the US administration,” he said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 1:33 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1330

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 143.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2850 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $93,163.14

Ether was little changed at $1,762.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $63.22 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $3,317.40 an ounce

