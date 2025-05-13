Stocks Rise on Inflation Surprise as Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street got a degree of encouragement as data showed limited inflationary pressures from President Donald Trump’s trade war, with stocks rising and bond yields falling amid bets on at least two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The S&P 500 rose toward its highest level since February, the month marking its latest all-time high. Treasury yields dropped across the curve, with the move led by policy-sensitive shorter maturities. Swap traders, who sharply lowered their expectations for Fed rate reductions on easing US-China trade tensions, priced in about 55 basis points of easing for the year, with the first cut still projected for September.

The consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2% from March, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Tuesday. Compared with April of last year, the core CPI rose 2.8%, unchanged from the prior month. The overall CPI advanced 0.2%, and climbed 2.3% on an annual basis.

“If anything, the data reinforces the assumption that core inflation was trending lower pre-trade war, offering an encouraging departure point from which to absorb the inevitable tariff pass-through that will boost consumer prices in the coming months and quarters,” said Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

While the Trump administration’s tariffs are widely expected to boost inflation, companies may still be working their way through a massive stockpile of built-up inventory before resorting to raising prices. Many tariffs were rolled back — including those on China after a temporary agreement was reached over the weekend — but US importers are still wrestling with higher trade costs and fear they could jump again when the pause is up.

Wall Street’s Reaction to CPI:

Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management:

The downside surprise in the CPI doesn’t mean tariffs aren’t impacting the economy, it just means they aren’t showing up in the data yet. Wait-and-see is still the name of the game, and until that changes, the Fed will remain on the sidelines.

Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital:

While Tuesday’s CPI print was weaker-than-expected, the Federal Reserve is not in a position to cut interest rates anytime soon, as the tariff situation, while improved, still remains very uncertain. Even though tariff fears have calmed, more time is needed to see how the existing tariffs take shape and affect inflation and the economy. Unless we start to see unemployment rise significantly, the Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged for the next six months.

Lale Akoner at eToro:

April’s CPI report came in softer than expected, but we’re not ready to call it a turning point.

In our view though, it is still too early to judge the inflationary impact of new tariffs. The modest pass-through in April likely reflects pre-tariff inventory being cleared, not a lack of pricing power. That buffer may not last. Over the next few months, we’ll get a clearer picture of whether tariffs feed into consumer prices or trigger substitution effects and whether trade tensions end up hitting growth harder than inflation.

For now, this mixed bag validates the Fed’s cautious stance. There’s no urgency to cut, but no clear case for tightening either. Markets may cheer the softer print, but we still think that the inflation outlook remains uncertain.

Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management:

And just like that, the markets’ twin fears – a tariff-induced recession and sticky inflation – have been greatly assuaged.

Fears of slowing growth and a recession caused by punitive tariffs drove markets lower in the first week of April, but they’ve rebounded on the heels of a tariff pause and a Chinese trade breakthrough, and now a better-than-expected inflation report removes the last big overhang for the market.

We’re still concerned that high valuations and market concentration remain risks to much higher stock prices this year, but in the short run, markets should love this data and continue yesterday’s (China-trade) celebration.

Scott Helfstein at Global X:

The initial inflation reading is probably reassuring for markets, increasing the likelihood the Fed moves to drop rates to counter downward revisions to growth. At the same time, surveys have shown an increase in near-term inflation expectations that are still concerning as tariffs move through the system.

Stephen Kates at Bankrate:

This report is significant for its timing, as it is the first month following the announcement of the tariffs. However, it doesn’t offer an honest reflection of how businesses may ultimately respond to higher costs throughout 2025. As pre-tariff inventories dwindle in the coming months, businesses will be forced to trim margins or pass on costs to customers.”

This report doesn’t let the Federal Reserve off the hook either. In some ways, this ambiguous report is worse than a clear signal of red-hot inflation. The parade of uncertainty continues as the hard data continues to provide mixed messages. Businesses, consumers, and policymakers continue to live in a state of limbo, wondering when or if the pain will start.

Rajeev Sharma at Key Private Bank:

The CPI readings suggest that it is premature for the markets to price in the full impact of even modest tariffs yet. Today’s inflation print will keep rate cut wagers focused on a September rate cut at the soonest, keeping July likely off the table for now.

David Russell at TradeStation:

Inflation was slowing before the tariffs were announced, and the economy continues to benefit from that trend. It suggests there’s still time to avoid significant upward pressure in prices and increases the urgency of reaching trade agreements soon. While the Fed has maintained a cautious tone, today’s data incrementally nudges them back toward a potential rate cut this summer.

Jason Pride at Glenmede:

Today’s CPI report is a welcome sign that inflation does not appear to be a major concern ahead of tariff impacts. Given elevated existing inventory levels, it is still too early to see any discernable effects from higher tariffs.

The April CPI report probably does not change the Fed’s calculus on the path of rate cuts all that much. The relative health of the labor market affords it the ability to take a patient approach as the effects of tariffs begin to work their way through the economy.

Andrea Tueni at Saxo Banque France:

Lower inflation data is always good to take. The question now with these CPI number is just how pertinent they are given all the issues raised by the trade war. In any event the data shows that the impact of tariffs on inflation is rather weak for now. In the short term as far as risky assets are concerned, low data on inflation is always good news.

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial:

Improvements in global trade will provide some clarity on the future path of inflation. However, the uncertainty about what might happen after these temporary trade deals makes things difficult for the Fed since stagflation remains a risk. If the fog does not clear, the Fed might not be able to adjust policy in June.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

The wide range of estimates coming into today’s CPI report underscores the difficulty for market participants to size the significant uncertainty facing both corporations and consumers.

The final CPI figure of 2.3% YoY is likely a welcome reprieve for the Fed; however, the larger tariff-related price adjustments are likely to come over the next few months. Consequently, we still anticipate them remaining on the sidelines in the near term and for markets to be trading with negotiation and reconciliation headlines.

Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments:

Like the Fed, investors are likely to look through today’s report as the prospect of trade deals and details on the budget reconciliation process are more material drivers for equities in the coming weeks. However, the absence of a negative with today’s print does lend to incremental upside for risk assets as hedges are unwound.

The softer headline and core inflation readings are welcome news for investors as the risk of an instant pass-through from tariffs appears to have been avoided. Instead, businesses are likely waiting to adjust prices on existing inventory, while recent trade truces with the UK and China reduce the upside risks to inflation in the coming months.

John Kerschner at Janus Henderson:

Unfortunately, given the overarching tariff situation, this was probably one of the least important CPI prints since the inflation spike of 2022. Inflation from the new tariffs announced on Liberation Day will not likely show up until at least next month or perhaps even June’s readings. Thus, the market will wait with bated breath for those readings to make a determination of where we actually stand on tariff induced rising prices. Thus, market uncertainty will likely remain elevated.

What today’s benign inflation numbers do mean is that the Fed will be on hold for the foreseeable future given that inflation continues to drop and unemployment is steady.

We would expect that bond prices and rates would stay in the range they have been for most of 2025 until we get more clarity on the fluid tariff situation and the Fed’s reaction function to at least some increase in inflation in the coming months.”

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management:

Today’s CPI print suggests that the tariffs are yet to feed through to inflation. Yet, it is questionable whether or not today’s CPI print really moves the needle after the rollercoaster ride of the past month. After all, not only is the April CPI report unlikely to have fully captured the tariff impact post-Liberation Day, but inflation numbers will now be further whipsawed by the US/China trade truce announcement. An inflation impulse will likely come through during late Q2, but may be partially and quickly eroded if container traffic rapidly resumes in light of the drop in US/China tariffs. The implication is that a clear read on the inflation trend won’t be visible for several months yet. This prolonged inflation uncertainty likely implies a prolonged Fed pause.

Steve Wyett at BOK Financial:

It’s still early to fully gauge the impact of tariffs on both inflation and growth. However, this morning’s report indicated a smaller-than-expected 0.2% increase in both headline and core inflation. This data is unlikely to change the Fed’s outlook but suggests that inflation trends were declining before tariffs were implemented. Lower energy prices are contributing to this moderation, especially at the headline level, while core inflation has been steady at 2.8% year-over-year for some time. More trade agreements and reduced tariffs could benefit both inflation and growth, easing the pressure on the Fed to act.

Meantime, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its forecast for US economic growth after a temporary trade deal between the US and China, dropping its earlier call that the world’s largest economy would sink into a recession in 2025.

“The administration’s recent dialing down of some of the more draconian tariffs placed on China should reduce the risk that the US economy slips into recession this year,” JPMorgan Chief US Economist Michael Feroli said Tuesday in a note. “We believe recession risks are still elevated, but now below 50%.”

As markets soared on a truce in the trade war between the US and China, Citadel founder Ken Griffin reflected on the past month, suggesting it would have been better to sit on the sidelines in cash.

“It’s been a really difficult time for fundamental investors because so much of the value of the companies that we invest in is being dictated by very quickly changing policies from Washington,” Griffin said in an interview late Monday for an upcoming series for Bloomberg Originals, Bullish.

The reprieve in US-China trade tensions that sent stocks soaring on Monday has chart watchers anticipating fresh all-time highs for the S&P 500. According to John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors, there are now no more major resistance levels left until 6,144, the record hit on February 19.

“The S&P 500 trading above the 200-day moving average is another indication that the trend is turning positive,” Kolovos said. “This increases the odds that pullbacks will be met with increased demand or buying interest. It changes your strategy and sends the signal that we’re done with the bear market.”

The negative earnings-growth momentum that has plagued US equities for months is finally taking a turn for the better. A Citigroup Inc. gauge of earnings revisions, based on the number of upgrades and downgrades, has turned positive for the first time in six months, implying analysts’ estimates could soon be heading higher.

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence earnings tracker, 77% of S&P 500 members that reported surprised positively in the first quarter, the highest since the second quarter of last year. Meanwhile, earnings growth in the quarter is running at 13.1%, compared with just 6.6% expected before the start of the season.

Corporate Highlights:

The Trump administration is preparing to announce a deal granting Saudi Arabia more access to advanced semiconductors, paving the way for increased data center capacity in the Gulf nation despite concerns from some US officials about its ties to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

China has removed a month-long ban on airlines taking delivery of Boeing Co. planes, according to people familiar with the matter, following a breakthrough in trade talks with the US that temporarily slashed tariffs on each side.

In a surprise move, UnitedHealth Group named board Chairman Stephen Hemsley as its new chief executive officer, replacing Andrew Witty. The insurer also startled investors by suspending its 2025 outlook. It now expects to return to growth in 2026.

Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, will be added to the S&P 500 in the latest milestone for the booming digital-asset industry.

Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed to acquire WonderFi Technologies Inc., the operator of two Canadian cryptocurrency platforms, for about C$250 million ($179 million) in cash.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s decision to stop making insulin pens will narrow treatment options for children with diabetes unless non-patented drugmakers such as Biocon Ltd. step in to plug the gap in a $34 billion market.

Nissan Motor Co. vowed to close seven factories and slash 20,000 jobs after posting its biggest annual loss since French carmaker Renault SA rescued it from near bankruptcy a quarter century ago.

Munich Re’s first-quarter profit slumped by almost half as losses from wildfires that ravaged swaths of the greater Los Angeles area weighed on earnings.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1143

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3239

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 147.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $103,689.15

Ether rose 2.6% to $2,549.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.66%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $62.61 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

